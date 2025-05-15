ESPN Predicts Who Will Be Georgia Tech's Top Three Impact Transfers in 2025
While recruiting is going to be heating over the next few months, this is probably the quietest part of the college football calendar. The transfer portal is close and rosters are set for nearly every team in the country and the countdown will be on until the start of the season.
Georgia Tech is getting some love as a potential top-25 team and Darkhorse ACC contender in 2025. That is indicative of the talent they have coming back on their roster and what they have done in the offseason, with 22 incoming transfers set to help the Yellow Jackets achieve their biggest goals in 2025.
Who are going to be the three biggest impact transfers though? ESPN listed these three players as ones to watch this fall.
1. WR Eric Rivers
One of the biggest commitments that came from the first transfer portal window was when former FIU receiver Eric Rivers turned down plenty of other power five offers to come play for Georgia Tech. Rivers was one of the most productive receivers in the portal and after losing Eric Singleton Jr to the transfer portal along with other players running out of eligibility, Georgia Tech needed to land some more talent in the portal and they did.
Rivers was ranked No. 41 in the final 247Sports transfer portal rankings and analyst Cooper Petagna talked about the potential for Rivers to be an instant impact player right away for the Yellow Jackets:
"After losing Eric Singleton Jr. to the transfer portal, Rivers' acquisition became even more vital to Georgia Tech coach Brent Key. At 5-foot-11, Rivers predominantly lined up outside at FIU in 2024. A promising sign for a receiver his size, he still managed to account for more than 1,200 yards and nearly 19 yards per reception last season."
Rivers caught 62 passes for 1,172 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 18.9 yards per catch. The thing to know about Rivers is that he possesses elite speed and the 5'11 174 LBS receiver from Chattanooga, TN would help replace that element in the offense that Singleton had. Rivers had plenty of suitors, with Miami, Nebraska, and other big-time programs coming after him.
At Pro Football Focus, Rivers was the highest-graded player on Florida International last season, finishing with an 83.2 grade in 614 snaps.
2. OT Malachi Carney
According to 247Sports, Carney was the 6th best offensive tackle in the spring portal window. The 6'4 310 LBS tackle played two years for the Jaguars and last season, he played 855 snaps according to PFF (Pro Football Focus) and finished with a 59.0 overall grade, including a 64.7 in pass blocking and a 66.6 in run blocking. In 2023, he played 317 snaps and finished with a 50.5 overall grade, including a 38.4 grade in pass blocking and 64.8 grade in run blocking.
Now, the PFF numbers are not going to blow you away, but one way to look at them is a young player that got better with more playing time last season. Carney saw a big increase in his number of snaps played and saw his pass blocking grade jump up significantly.
During spring, offensive line coach Geep Wade talked about the right tackle position and how that was a spot they were focused on:
"Yeah, but (Jameson) Riggs is at right and does some good things. It's consistency is going to be a key for him. Behind him is Jordan Floyd, and then we got Peyton Joseph behind him. So all three of those are freshmen, whether they're redshirt or just here. So they're all young and we tell our guys every day to be honest with you guys like youth is not an excuse You know, we we've got to have game reps out here at practice walk -throughs so every reps invaluable to those guys because they are talented they are they are talented, but we've got to mature at a faster rate because for you know, it's gonna be August. So we've got to have a little bit more maturity out of that group. "
Carney will have a leg up in experience over Jameson Riggs, Jordan Floyd, and Peyton Joseph, but he will have to earn his spot this fall.
3. DT Akelo Stone
Stone started his career with the Yellow Jackets, playing three years with Georgia Tech before transferring to Ole Miss. He saw his production rise rapidly with the Rebels, posting career years.
In 2024, He finished with 14 tackles for the Rebels, 1.5 sacks, and a pass deflection. He had a breakout year in 2023, finishing with 27 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass deflection. He played a total of 286 snaps in his career with Ole Miss.
According to 247Sports, he is ranked as a four-star transfer prospect, the No. 17 DL, and the No. 115 player overall.
Stone will add a much needed veteran piece to the defensive line for the Yellow Jackets who look to bolster their fron. The Yellow Jackets have impressive players in Matthew Alexander and Jordan van den Berg, and now get a run stopper and someon who can clog up running lanes and space in the middle.
Stone starred at Jenkins (Savannah) before beginning his career with the Yellow Jackets back in 2020.
