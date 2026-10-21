FPI Predicts Outcome For Georgia Tech vs Boston College Week 8 Matchup

Week 8 is here, and Georgia Tech is looking ahead to a matchup vs. the Boston College Eagles. The Yellow Jackets fell last week to the Virginia Tech Hokies and are looking to get back on track. Georgia Tech is a slight favorite coming into this matchup vs. the Eagles. ESPN's FPI gives the Yellow Jackets a 67.4% chance to come out with a win on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets are favorite to get its second conference win of the year.

Can Georgia Tech play with more emotional control?

With any team that has moving parts and young players, it is easy to put your head down or react when things aren’t going according to plan. The Yellow Jackets have experienced that this season, which explains all of the ups and downs and ebbs and flows in a game for this football team. Injuries and new players getting roles have been a factor. It is tough to get a seamless football team playing as one consistently when, from quarter to quarter, you get a different result. Coach Key put it best when talking about the biggest challenge facing the football team.

“Now, we were able to regroup at halftime and do some things, but right now we're letting- again, it all comes back to being singularly focused on playing that play and whether it's in practice, staying driven on what you have to do, the process. I've said that more than I've ever said probably. But if you don't, that's what happens. Then all of the air comes out of the sails and that person has to be able to rally them back. Emotional control: playing with emotion, not emotionally. Biggest challenge we have this football team right now. What leads to lack of consistency: emotional reactions to previous plays, good or bad. We'll put it all in a nutshell. There you go.”

Is the projection right?

I would say the prediction is just right when it comes to this matchup, in terms of the percentage for the Yellow Jackets to win. However, Georgia Tech must not sleep on an improving Boston College team that just upset the Pittsburgh Panthers. Despite all the changes the Eagles have endured this past offseason, they are 3-3. They can run the ball at a high level and take their chances when it is there offensively. For the Yellow Jackets, they can’t get off to another slow start as they did against Virginia Tech.

The good thing is Georgia Tech usually plays well at home and gets off to better starts. This is another game they have to win if they want to get on track to contend for a bowl game this season. It will also help them in the ACC standings and continue to build confidence in a team that will have seven games under their belt.