Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Week Eight Matchup vs Boston College

Georgia Tech is coming off a road loss to Virginia Tech last Saturday and that loss dropped the Yellow Jackets to 2-4 this season and 1-2 in the ACC. Up next for Georgia Tech is a homecoming showdown with Boston College, who comes into the game with a 3-3 record and a similar 1-2 mark in the ACC.

Last week was a frustrating loss for the Yellow Jackets. They fell behind 24-3 thanks to some busted coverages on defense, ill-timed turnovers on offense, the inability to stop the big play. The second half was more in Georgia Tech's favor, as they outscored the Hokies 21-10 and doubled them up in yardage, but it did not matter due to the mistakes in the first half. Can they put a more consistent effort together against Boston College?

Ahead of the game on Saturday, the Yellow Jackets have released their depth chart.

Offense

Position Starter Backups QB Alberto Mendoza Grady Adamson RB Justice Haynes Shane Marshall RB Malachi Hosley J.P. Powell RB Trelain Maddox Chad Alexander WR Jordan Allen Coi Jean-Noel WR Isaiah Fuhrmann Debron Gatling WR Dalen Penson Rahkeem Smith TE Chris Corbo or Spencer Mermans TE Gavin Harris or Kevin Roche Jr LT Ethan Mackenny Markell Samuel LG Kevin Peay Jr Courtney Heard C Jameson Riggs Will Reed RG Joseph Ionata Courtlin Heard RT Malachi Carney Jordan Floyd

As a reminder about depth charts, take them with a grain of salt. Just because a player is listed does not mean that he is going to play and just because they are in a certain order does not mean that is how the playing rotation will go.

There are a few questions for Georgia Tech on offense this week. Will Justice Haynes or Malachi Hosley be back? Trelain Maddox has played well in their absences, but the backfield would be more dangerous with them available.

On the offensive line, Ethan Mackenny, Markell Samuel, and Josh Petty have continued to miss time, but Petty was a game-time decision against Virginia Tech last week, an encouraging sign for his potential availability in the coming weeks.

Defense

Position Starter Backup DE Noah Carter or Taje McCoy or Amontrae Bradford or Brayden Manley DT Tawfiq Thomas or Christian Garrett Amier Clarke DT Vincent Carroll-Jackson or Shymeik Jones Christian Speakman DE Jordan Walker or Jordan Boyd or A.J. Hoffler or Amontrae Bradford LB E.J. Lightsey Melvin Jordan IV LB Cayman Spaulding Braylon Outlaw or CJ Gamble Nickle Kelvin HIll Jonas Duclona Safety Savion Riley Kealan Jones or Fenix Felton Safety Tae Harris Chris Hewitt Jr or Fenix Felton Cornerback Daiquan White Zachary Tobe Cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe Trae Stevenson Jr

Georgia Tech is hoping to get some players back on the defensive side of the ball this week as well.

Jordan Walker, Jordan Boyd, A.J. Hoffler, and Shymeik Jones have continued to miss time up front and the Yellow Jackets could use the depth.

The linebacker spot should remain the same. Nothing much changed in light of Kyle Efford's retirement, with E.J. Lightsey, Cayman Spaulding, Melvin Jordan IV, and Braylon Outlaw receiving most of the snaps at the position.

The one player that Georgia Tech could really use back against the Eagles is cornerback Daiquan White. White was injured in the loss to Stanford and has missed the last two games vs Duke and Virginia Tech. Given the big plays that were given up in the loss to Virginia Tech, more secondary help would be