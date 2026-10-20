Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Week Eight Matchup vs Boston College
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Georgia Tech is coming off a road loss to Virginia Tech last Saturday and that loss dropped the Yellow Jackets to 2-4 this season and 1-2 in the ACC. Up next for Georgia Tech is a homecoming showdown with Boston College, who comes into the game with a 3-3 record and a similar 1-2 mark in the ACC.
Last week was a frustrating loss for the Yellow Jackets. They fell behind 24-3 thanks to some busted coverages on defense, ill-timed turnovers on offense, the inability to stop the big play. The second half was more in Georgia Tech's favor, as they outscored the Hokies 21-10 and doubled them up in yardage, but it did not matter due to the mistakes in the first half. Can they put a more consistent effort together against Boston College?
Ahead of the game on Saturday, the Yellow Jackets have released their depth chart.
Offense
Position
Starter
Backups
QB
Alberto Mendoza
Grady Adamson
RB
Justice Haynes
Shane Marshall
RB
Malachi Hosley
J.P. Powell
RB
Trelain Maddox
Chad Alexander
WR
Jordan Allen
Coi Jean-Noel
WR
Isaiah Fuhrmann
Debron Gatling
WR
Dalen Penson
Rahkeem Smith
TE
Chris Corbo or Spencer Mermans
TE
Gavin Harris or Kevin Roche Jr
LT
Ethan Mackenny
Markell Samuel
LG
Kevin Peay Jr
Courtney Heard
C
Jameson Riggs
Will Reed
RG
Joseph Ionata
Courtlin Heard
RT
Malachi Carney
Jordan Floyd
As a reminder about depth charts, take them with a grain of salt. Just because a player is listed does not mean that he is going to play and just because they are in a certain order does not mean that is how the playing rotation will go.
There are a few questions for Georgia Tech on offense this week. Will Justice Haynes or Malachi Hosley be back? Trelain Maddox has played well in their absences, but the backfield would be more dangerous with them available.
On the offensive line, Ethan Mackenny, Markell Samuel, and Josh Petty have continued to miss time, but Petty was a game-time decision against Virginia Tech last week, an encouraging sign for his potential availability in the coming weeks.
Defense
Position
Starter
Backup
DE
Noah Carter or Taje McCoy or Amontrae Bradford or Brayden Manley
DT
Tawfiq Thomas or Christian Garrett
Amier Clarke
DT
Vincent Carroll-Jackson or Shymeik Jones
Christian Speakman
DE
Jordan Walker or Jordan Boyd or A.J. Hoffler or Amontrae Bradford
LB
E.J. Lightsey
Melvin Jordan IV
LB
Cayman Spaulding
Braylon Outlaw or CJ Gamble
Nickle
Kelvin HIll
Jonas Duclona
Safety
Savion Riley
Kealan Jones or Fenix Felton
Safety
Tae Harris
Chris Hewitt Jr or Fenix Felton
Cornerback
Daiquan White
Zachary Tobe
Cornerback
Jaylen Mbakwe
Trae Stevenson Jr
Georgia Tech is hoping to get some players back on the defensive side of the ball this week as well.
Jordan Walker, Jordan Boyd, A.J. Hoffler, and Shymeik Jones have continued to miss time up front and the Yellow Jackets could use the depth.
The linebacker spot should remain the same. Nothing much changed in light of Kyle Efford's retirement, with E.J. Lightsey, Cayman Spaulding, Melvin Jordan IV, and Braylon Outlaw receiving most of the snaps at the position.
The one player that Georgia Tech could really use back against the Eagles is cornerback Daiquan White. White was injured in the loss to Stanford and has missed the last two games vs Duke and Virginia Tech. Given the big plays that were given up in the loss to Virginia Tech, more secondary help would be
Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell