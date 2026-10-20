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Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Week Eight Matchup vs Boston College

The depth chart is out for the Yellow Jackets ahead of Saturday's homecoming game vs the Eagles
Jackson Caudell|
Oct 17, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) looks to pass the ball during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) looks to pass the ball during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech is coming off a road loss to Virginia Tech last Saturday and that loss dropped the Yellow Jackets to 2-4 this season and 1-2 in the ACC. Up next for Georgia Tech is a homecoming showdown with Boston College, who comes into the game with a 3-3 record and a similar 1-2 mark in the ACC.

Last week was a frustrating loss for the Yellow Jackets. They fell behind 24-3 thanks to some busted coverages on defense, ill-timed turnovers on offense, the inability to stop the big play. The second half was more in Georgia Tech's favor, as they outscored the Hokies 21-10 and doubled them up in yardage, but it did not matter due to the mistakes in the first half. Can they put a more consistent effort together against Boston College?

Ahead of the game on Saturday, the Yellow Jackets have released their depth chart.

Offense

Position

Starter

Backups

QB

Alberto Mendoza

Grady Adamson

RB

Justice Haynes

Shane Marshall

RB

Malachi Hosley

J.P. Powell

RB

Trelain Maddox

Chad Alexander

WR

Jordan Allen

Coi Jean-Noel

WR

Isaiah Fuhrmann

Debron Gatling

WR

Dalen Penson

Rahkeem Smith

TE

Chris Corbo or Spencer Mermans

TE

Gavin Harris or Kevin Roche Jr

LT

Ethan Mackenny

Markell Samuel

LG

Kevin Peay Jr

Courtney Heard

C

Jameson Riggs

Will Reed

RG

Joseph Ionata

Courtlin Heard

RT

Malachi Carney

Jordan Floyd

As a reminder about depth charts, take them with a grain of salt. Just because a player is listed does not mean that he is going to play and just because they are in a certain order does not mean that is how the playing rotation will go.

There are a few questions for Georgia Tech on offense this week. Will Justice Haynes or Malachi Hosley be back? Trelain Maddox has played well in their absences, but the backfield would be more dangerous with them available.

On the offensive line, Ethan Mackenny, Markell Samuel, and Josh Petty have continued to miss time, but Petty was a game-time decision against Virginia Tech last week, an encouraging sign for his potential availability in the coming weeks.

Defense

Position

Starter

Backup

DE

Noah Carter or Taje McCoy or Amontrae Bradford or Brayden Manley

DT

Tawfiq Thomas or Christian Garrett

Amier Clarke

DT

Vincent Carroll-Jackson or Shymeik Jones

Christian Speakman

DE

Jordan Walker or Jordan Boyd or A.J. Hoffler or Amontrae Bradford

LB

E.J. Lightsey

Melvin Jordan IV

LB

Cayman Spaulding

Braylon Outlaw or CJ Gamble

Nickle

Kelvin HIll

Jonas Duclona

Safety

Savion Riley

Kealan Jones or Fenix Felton

Safety

Tae Harris

Chris Hewitt Jr or Fenix Felton

Cornerback

Daiquan White

Zachary Tobe

Cornerback

Jaylen Mbakwe

Trae Stevenson Jr

Georgia Tech is hoping to get some players back on the defensive side of the ball this week as well.

Jordan Walker, Jordan Boyd, A.J. Hoffler, and Shymeik Jones have continued to miss time up front and the Yellow Jackets could use the depth.

The linebacker spot should remain the same. Nothing much changed in light of Kyle Efford's retirement, with E.J. Lightsey, Cayman Spaulding, Melvin Jordan IV, and Braylon Outlaw receiving most of the snaps at the position.

The one player that Georgia Tech could really use back against the Eagles is cornerback Daiquan White. White was injured in the loss to Stanford and has missed the last two games vs Duke and Virginia Tech. Given the big plays that were given up in the loss to Virginia Tech, more secondary help would be

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Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

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