Kickoff Time Announced For Georgia Tech's Week Eight Game vs Boston College

Georgia Tech is coming off a big win at home vs. Duke, and next up on the schedule is a visit to Blacksburg, VA, to face Virginia Tech. While this might not be one of the bigger matchups that these two programs have had against each other, both teams could use a win. The Yellow Jackets want to keep their momentum rolling, while the Hokies are trying to get their momentum back after consecutive losses.

While the focus for Georgia Tech is on this week's game, the kickoff time for next week's game vs. Boston College, which is the homecoming game for the Yellow Jackets, has been announced.

Georgia Tech and Boston College will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET next Saturday and the game will be televised on the ACC Network. It will be the third straight 3:30 kickoff for the Yellow Jackets.

Was the win vs Duke a sign of things to come?

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) throws a pass against the Duke Blue Devils in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia Tech was able to pull off the upset against Duke, and while it was a good win, was it a sign of things to come, and the Yellow Jackets have started to figure things out, or was this just some of the randomness that hits the ACC every weekend because most of the teams in the league are not that much better than the other?

I think it is a bit of both. Georgia Tech looked improved in some areas and played a cleaner game, but this one win does not all of a sudden mean they are going to reach a bowl game.

Brent Key said as much after the game on Saturday, saying they needed to get back every day to create the outcomes they want:

"Yeah, look, we've got to come to work every day. But when you win, it's a lot easier to come back in and have the energy and enthusiasm, right? We've had a hard two weeks. We've had a hard two weeks. Everybody's programmed from the top to almost at the bottom, but everyone else. From, you know, on the hill, the presidents, to the administration, the AD. I mean, it's everybody. We all feel this, right? And we needed that today. It's a lot easier to come into work and do the things you have to do and to do your job. when you have that so i'll just clean up mistakes when you have that.

Yeah, we needed it. And that was one of the things I talked to them about was, this was last Tuesday, two Tuesdays ago, I guess. We came back from the first Tuesday of the bye week. I said, look, man, guys, you guys all want to win. I know it. But we've got to stop sitting around and doing the things that lose games. We've got to learn how to stop losing the game before we can ever win. And now it kind of propels you. And now there's belief, there's confidence. But, again, I go back to all those different things. What I go back to is we played together as a team. We played together as a team, and that goes a long way."

Saturday's game vs Virginia Tech will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ACC Network.