Evaluating Georgia Tech's Running Back Depth Chart After Spring

The running back position is of great interest to the Georgia Tech fanbase, as they are looking for the guy to replace Jahmyr Gibbs. Gibbs was one of the star recruits of the 2020 and decided to transfer to Alabama after the 2021 season. The second-leading rusher on the team last season was Jordan Mason, but he has declared for the upcoming NFL Draft.

The other interesting aspect of this position is the hire of new offensive coordinator Chip Long. Long prioritized the run while at Notre Dame and Tulane and will do the same in Atlanta this fall. This group needs to have a guy emerge as the leading running back during the offseason for this offense to fully function.

So who is going to fill the big shoes left by the departure of those two players? Let's take our best guess based on what we saw from the Yellow Jackets in the spring.

1. Dontae Smith

The easiest guess for the starting running back is based on the spring and last year's depth chart and that is Dontae Smith. Smith was the third leading rusher for the Yellow Jackets last season with 378 yards on 68 carries and averaged 5.6 yards per carry, which was the highest on the team.

Smith has big-play ability and combined with his experience, that should give him the early edge for the job. The Tennessee native could be a breakout candidate for the offense this season and look for him to be the starter when the Yellow Jackets take the field against Clemson in the season opener.

2. Hassan Hall

One of the several transfers that the Yellow Jackets have gotten from the portal this offseason. Hall is coming over from Louisville and he is looking to help the Yellow Jackets form a formidable rushing tandem. He has not yet had a huge season so far in his college career, but is a bigger back and could be a nice switch from Smith.

Hall had his best season for the Cardinals in 2019, when he rushed for over 500 yards and had five rushing touchdowns. He does not bring much to the receiving game like Smith is capable of doing, which is why Smith has the edge for the job over Hall.

3. Antonio Martin

Martin is the top-ranked recruit from the 2022 recruiting class and is also an early enrollee that got to participate in the spring. Martin is built similarly to Hall and runs with power. Expect the freshman to get carries and have a role in this offense this season.

Overview

There are big shoes to fill with the loss of Gibbs and the loss of Mason to the draft. Gibbs is one of the best running backs in the country and his loss is huge and Mason has experience.

Smith is explosive and could make huge plays in the running and passing game. Hall has the experience and can bring more powerful running to the group. Martin is a talented freshman that just needs experience. It is fair to possibly expect a running back by committee approach from Georgia Tech on offense this season.

Be sure to follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Evaluating Georgia Tech's quarterback depth chart after the spring

Who are the top running back targets for Georgia Tech in the 2023 recruiting class?

Georgia Tech vs Florida State Baseball Preview

Georgia Tech Softball gets ready for the home series against Boston College