Everything From Cayman Spaulding Ahead Of Georgia Tech's Matchup Against Syracuse
Georgia Tech linebacker Cayman Spaulding talked to the media on Wednesday ahead of homecoming weekend on Saturday. Here is all he had to say.
On the turning point against Duke….
“I really feel like, like, us going into the Duke game, like, first how we came out, I feel like we just were getting adjusted to everything. Everything was moving fast. I ain't going to lie Duke was a good team. A Good passing offense, you know what saying? But they led more to run a little bit. feel like, man, like the run, that's where we come to defend. So we just played that.”
On the quarterback they are facing this week, Rickie Collins…
“Yeah, so we're looking at QB. He's a hybrid as well. Our linebacker coach emphasized to us like keep our eyes on the QB every week. Because like a lot of QBs, they might come out with a new game plan every week, you know, he might wanna scramble, he might wanna run this game, so we don't know.”
On the depth of the linebacker room….
“I really feel like my coach is doing his best, or rotating all of us. I feel like that, really, when it comes down to the linebacker room, it's hard. I feel like, because you know what I'm we got a lot of linebackers in there that can play, very athletic. You know what saying.”
On coming back home and being an Atlanta kid….
“I really dreamed of this growing up as a kid. I really dreamed of being on the best team. Always being the person that helped help team get better, make plays. I've always been a dream growing up, so I'm very excited to be a part of the program.”
On what he has enjoyed the most about the linebacker room…
“I really enjoyed their ability, like, they pushed me every day. Like, even when I feel like I made that play, if I feel like I made that play the best I did, it's like simple things that the older players, they're critiqued on that. That just helped me get better as a player. They always made me push myself to like, one day I might come to practice, I might not be messing with it that much, but they're messing with it and they're and they keep on like, come on, you got it, just keep on going.”
On in-game adjustments….
“So as a linebacker, it's not really difficult for us because we already have a game plan for it. So, going throughout the week, we already had different checks and different calls for that. So all we did was just lead into it. If you feel what I'm saying, we just played it.”
On playing against Syracuse…
“What caught my eye is they're gonna run the ball. They're gonna pass the ball as well. I feel like we gotta focus on their run. I don't wanna sleep on them as a team. We make sure we don't sleep on them. We make sure the run is ours, we're gonna stop the ref for sure.”
On slowing down one of the better rushing teams in the ACC last week…
“We just look at simple clues, simple clues that the offense always gives off. So on certain runs, the offense might have a time that they tigh end in, tighten in. They might have a tight end looking back, looking ready for him to fall. Just simple stuff like that, that gives off the run.”
On the physicality component of his game….
“I have always been a sideline-to-sideline linebacker. Like coming in as a freshman, I wasn't the biggest linebacker I had to put on weight. So I always had to, you know what I'm saying, find something else that helped me be better than most linebackers. So it's my speed and my athleticism.”