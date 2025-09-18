Everything From Georgia Tech CB Zachary Tobe Ahead of Saturday's Game vs Temple
Georgia Tech cornerback Zachary Tobe talked to the media after practice concluded. Here is everything he had to say.
On dealing with his fingernail being ripped off….
“It was just making a little screenplay, just making a routine tackle. My thumb got caught up, but I'm good, though. It's just my nail came off, but I'm straight. I'm good.
On staying focused with another opponent on the horizon and ACC play coming up…
“I think the main thing with us is that we treat everybody the same, no matter if it's ACC, non-conference. Like it's always us versus us. Going into every week, we treat it the same. It's really no change in focus, no matter if it's Clemson, Georgia, Temple, Gardner Wbbl, whatever. We all treat them the same.”
On when he saw the ball on the ground after the forced fumble on Saturday…
“Crazy thing is, before every game, I always try to manifest, making plays, of course. I manifest trying to catch a pick. It so happened that the second play to drive, the ball just came right in front of me. So it wasn't a pick, but I was just blessed to be there to get on the ball and grateful for Omar making a big play for us.”
On Blake Gideon as the defensive coordinator and as his coach…
“First of all, I'm super grateful for him. I think he's a great coach. He's a DB guy, so he understands us, corners, and safeties. I feel like he's made the right call at the right times every game. He knows what to do. He's been here before in big games, so he knows what he's doing.”
On major areas of improvement for the defense heading into the week…
“We just try to improve on just the little things every day. Being in the right spots, right hat, and hands on blocks and things like that. Like, it's nothing major, just a small thing, just making sure we hone in on those little details to make sure that we win the games we're supposed to win.”
On what it like having a defensive backroom of guys who can come in and there isn’t a dropoff…
“It's truly a blessing. Like every single corner we got, I believe can play like from Mari to Elgin. Like we all can play. We all hold each other to that high standard. So when things like that happen, like there is no drop off.”
On where his game has taken that next jump…
“I think the main thing for me, especially from last year to now, is just understanding the game. The biggest blessing for me was being able to just take the time last year to learn from the older guys. Like we have Warren here and Mari and Ross still here, but they are even able to learn from those guys. So now when I get on the field, like my mind's not going everywhere. Like, I know what I'm supposed to do. I can see things before they start to happen. So yeah, I feel like that's where I really improve, is really more like the mental part of the game.”
On the matchup against Temple….
They do a lot of motion. I think they're a good team. Like every team we play, they’re going to be a good team. They have a good skill. We just gotta come out there and do our thing, and we'll be all right.”