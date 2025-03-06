Everything From Georgia Tech QB Aaron Philo After Yellow Jackets Second Spring Practice
Spring practice rolled on today for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets took the field for their spring practice, and afterwards, quarterback Aaron Philo spoke with the media. Here is everything that he had to say.
1. On the progression from High School to College last year and how he has developed since...
"I would say the jump was pretty big in the spring like you're getting out there for spring practice your head's been in like you're learning the playbook you're adjusting to the speed of the game like it's just a lot of stuff going on, so spring it was really like late spring when I really started to like pick it up and kind of like get comfortable but fall camp I felt was really when I like kind of emerged and was able to show my skill set because not thinking as much, when you're not thinking as much like you're able to execute at the higher level move quicker so I would say early on like spring ball it was it was definitely a big adjustment but as you get more comfortable, get more reps. Oh, you get more comfortable with everything. And so I think just in the games, you know, the coaches put together a great game plan and we, I went out there and executed it. And, you know, this made me as comfortable as I could."
2. On what he has been working on since the Birmingham Bowl...
"I really just wanted to work on my footwork and also like my speed, quickness as well, so done a lot of running. I feel like I'm moving the best that I have, like around speed -wise, agility -wise. I feel like I'm moving the best that I've moved since I've been here. And then also just like mechanics, just keeping mechanics up, just making sure everything's staying right and staying how it should be."
3. On what he is learning from Haynes King and how he is pushing him in the Spring...
"I mean, yeah, competition makes everybody better. The whole thing in our room is compete. So every day we're going out there competing and when everyone's competing, it pushes the other person that makes them better. So, I think competition is good and it's a good thing."
4. On if he has gotten bigger through workouts this winter...
"I mean, obviously, you know, when at workouts you're working out like crazy, so I think I've probably leaned up a little bit and just put on a little more muscle mass I wouldn't say I've gotten necessarily like very much bigger."
5. On His Goals For The Spring...
"Over the spring, you know, I just want to be more consistent. Consistency is a big thing. And if you can be consistent every day, consistent every day, then that makes the coaches able to trust you. So I just want to work on being consistent every day and just showing good things every single day."
6. On being inserted as the starer towards the end of the season...
"I mean I was excited, you know, I came here to play football, it's what I love to do, so any chance I get, the chance to go out there with a team able to make plays and just play the game that I love It's something to be excited about so whenever they told me I mean I got excited I started preparing like I had all season and when my numbers called us took advantage of the opportunity."
7. On the new faces in the receiver room...
"Obviously, first install, first couple of days, learning everything. So I'm excited to see them as they progress through spring and just when they really get comfortable with the offense and see how well they're playing."
8. On Staying Engaged While Playing Behind Haynes...
"Oh, yeah, for sure. But at the end of the day, it's like I'm trying to be a better version of myself every single day. So I'm trying to get 1 % better every single day and just be better than the day before, I guess you could say. And so at the end of the day, it's competition. But it's also like you fighting against yourself, not to get complacent and just to keep growing as a quarterback."
