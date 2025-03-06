How to Watch and Listen: Georgia Tech Women's Basketball vs Virginia Tech ACC Tournament Game
Georgia Tech stumbled to end the season, but they hope they can start playing well again in the ACC Tournament. The Yellow Jackets lost four straight to end the season and were 6-9 after starting the season 15-0. They have the talent to make a run in the ACC Tournament and they begin that potential run today vs Virginia Tech.
The Yellow Jackets come into the tournament looking to snap a four-game skid to close the regular season, most recently dropping a tough 87-82 decision at Stanford. Tech rallied back from a 15-point deficit to gain the lead in the fourth, but couldn’t overcome a strong shooting Cardinal team. All-ACC second team selection, Tonie Morgan logged a career-high 31 points in the outing, while Rusne Augustinaite added 14 points and Chazadi Wright chipped in 13.
Virginia Tech escaped with a narrow 78-76 victory at Clemson to conclude the regular, but has dropped three of its last five games, including two in overtime. The Hokies are led by Carleigh Wenzel, who chips in 14.9 points per game. Rose Micheaux nearly averages a double-double, chipping in 12.3 points and a team-high 7.8 rebounds per game.
Georgia Tech looks to avenge a regular season loss to Virginia Tech in double-overtime. The Hokies snapped the Jackets’ 15-game win streak to open the season, escaping with a 105-94 win. Kara Dunn dominated with 33 points, while Morgan added 28. Augustinaite hit a last second three-pointer in the first overtime to force a second, but the Hokies held the Jackets to two points in the second extra period. Virginia Tech has won the last four meetings against Georgia Tech, narrowing the all-time series to 12-11 in favor of the Jackets.
The winner of this game will face No. 1 seed NC State.
Here is how you can watch the game today:
GEORGIA TECH (21-9, 9-9 ACC) vs. VIRGINIA TECH (18-11, 9-9 ACC)
Thursday, March 6, 2025 | 1:30 p.m. ET | Greensboro, N.C. | First Horizon Coliseum
Television: ACC Network | Watch Online (Announcers: Jenn Hildreth, Debbie Antonelli)
Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App (Play-by-Play: Richard Musterer)
