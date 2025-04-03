Everything from Georgia Tech Tight Ends Coach Nathan Brock After Yellow Jackets 9th Spring Practice
1. On how the tight end position has grown since he has been at GT...
"Yeah, so I think, you know, as a whole, we view the tight end position in our offense as a guy that creates mismatches for the defense, right? We line them up in a lot of different ways. We ask them to run block, pass block, catch balls. So I think that we've done a really good job in developing those guys to do it all, right? and getting guys on the field that have multiple skill sets, can do different things for us. But really, to answer your question, since we first got here, since I first got here, we've had a lot of depth in that room. I think that if you look at the room right now, we've got a lot of guys that are working really hard and guys that have played at other places, and guys that push each other. So just really developing a total package tight end. Somebody can go out and do everything that we ask them to do, and not just be one dimensional."
2. On developing depth at the position...
" Yeah, so I think that You know, what we've done is the last couple of years, I think we've done a really good job of evaluating guys that are the right fit for us as an offense, right? And the first thing that we look at is the mentality piece of it, right? How are they wired, are they hard workers? You know, do they care about football? Do they care about their teammates? And then from there to kind of develop them, right? We've got a bunch of guys that, like I said a second ago, just push each other, right? So, you know, JT, who's gonna talk to you guys in a minute, like he's doing a great job for us right now. Coming in, He's starting to be a little bit more vocal but at the same time he's focused on himself and we got guys that you know Are focused on their their self -betterment as far as you know spring ball is going There's no death chart like everybody's playing everybody's getting reps and really that's you know So a those guys can come in and learn what we're doing and how we do things But then be some of the younger guys like Luke Harpring for example can still develop and he's going and one's two's three's right Everybody's going with with everybody again like Coach Eubanks was was saying to build that comfortability with each other. I think that, as a whole, like I said, the group's doing a really good job every day, coming to work, pushing each other, and they're a great group to coach, really, 'cause they all love football, they love being at Georgia Tech, and just continuing to get them going in the right direction."
3. On what they are doing at the position and how it sells to recruits...
"Yeah, certainly that it certainly helped you know those two guys over the last two years have done a great job and Luke Benson also did a great job for us but you know really again that goes back to the mentality and the mindset piece you know when we look at guys and you know a year ago when we brought Jackson in he's guy that played you know really good football up in the Ivy Leagues and wanted to take another step in his development and you know obviously when, obviously, when you have guys that come in and people see success there, it helps in recruiting a piece of it, right? And I'm not going to speak ahead, but JT is a guy that was in our league and watched us on tape a little bit of crossover film last year and saw that, right? And saw how our guys played, the brand of football they played. So that certainly has helped, yep."
4. On Brett Seither...
"ep so you know obviously you know two seasons ago now Brett played a lot of football for us you know last year had the setback with the injury he's done a great job of staying engaged and being a vocal guy in that room you know he's he's now been here for a while you know he cares a lot, B knows the offense so then he's able to you know when I'm coaching guys on the field sometimes he's able to pull guys of the side and help over the course of practice get some things corrected and fixed and then you know he's fired up to get going again you know I corrected and fixed and then you know he's fired up to get going again you know, I know that he's chomping at the bit to to get back healthy from his injury and you know he'll be ready to go this year and couldn't be more excited for Brett."
5. On Luke Harpring's Development...
"Yeah, I tell the guys all the time right you know the best guys are gonna play whether you're 19 years old or 25 And we've over the last few years had a mix of that right brought in some older guys, but the best guys are gonna play and so there's opportunity every day for Luke to go out and compete, you know he does some things really really well right with the ball in his hands playing in space And then there's still that piece of being a younger guy, of locking in on the details, right? You know, my alignment, just hand placement, things like that, that, you know, he's still continuing to develop playing the tight end position, right? 'Cause he was a defensive end in high school. So there's still some nuances that he's learning in the position, but he's doing a great job for us. He's got, like you said, a really bright future, you know, excited to see all the ways that he can help us this year. But yeah, Luke's doing a great job."
Additional Links
2026 Four Star ATH Heze Kent Lists Georgia Tech Among His Six Finalists And Sets His Commitment Date
Everything From Georgia Tech Linebacker E.J. Lightsey After The Yellow Jackets' 9th Spring Practice
Everything From Georgia Tech Tight End J.T. Byrne After the Yellow Jackets' 9th Spring Practice