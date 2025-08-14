Everything From Georgia Tech WR Eric Rivers After Wednesday's Fall Camp Practice
Georgia Tech newcomer Eric Rivers talked to the media after fall camp practice was over on Wednesday. Here is everything he had to say.
On his journey to Georgia Tech…
“It was a crazy process. So when I hit the portal, it’s like just the floodgates that just opened up, and I was like, oh my God. So to me it was just kind of, I just prayed on it a lot. I just feel like with Georgia Tech, I feel like when I came in on the visit, I was like, this place just feels like home. Like this is the place for me, this is where I feel like I can see myself the next year. I put myself in a position where I can fit in with everybody, the chemistry around this building. It was a perfect fit for me.”
On being a walk-on at his previous schools…
Yeah, definitely just seeing the whole story unfold before me every day is just surreal. I just keep thanking God every day for putting me in this position. I just keep working and keep grinding and just being a steward of the gift God gave me. It wasn't originally like coming out; being a walk-on, it wasn't easy at first. Like, I started off as DB. So that story, just seeing it unfold every day, and just keep pushing. It's crazy to me myself, I just thank God every day and just keep working.
On when he switched to wide receiver…
“After my freshman year, after the bowl game, I got back and played receiver. 2023 spring, I think. Yeah, and I got hurt with my labrum that summer.”
On how the depth of the wide receiver room allows guys to stay fresh and the challenge it poses for defenses…
“It poses a lot of challenges because we got a bunch of guys in our room who can go. It pushes us to be better in practice. Like we're competitive with each other. We push each other to be better every day. So it's just keep building on top of each day and making all of us better. So coming out on game days, we're all fresh, ready to go. We motivate each other every day to keep pushing. So I think it's great to have that chemistry with each other and also that competition that motivates us to get better.”
On how fun it has been for him being in the offense…
“I just enjoy all the guys just building chemistry and coming to work every day. We show up every day, we work our butts off. So I just enjoy that and we have fun while we're doing it. So we keep doing those things, having fun and working hard. The sky is the limit for us.”
On his former and current teammate Dean Patterson…
“Yeah, Dean just puts his head down and goes to work every day. I love that guy, man. Like every day, he just shows up. He's not a talkative guy, but he comes to work every day. He just keeps his head down and keep working. Dean was also a walk-on to the start of his career, so he got that same kind of chip that I have on my shoulder."
On if preseason accolades put any pressure on him…
“No, I just mean I haven't done anything yet. I still got stuff to prove. So the accolades preseason mean you ain't done it yet. So that's all that means to me.”
On his game vs New Mexico State last year…
“That game was just crazy. That was a surreal moment. I think that was God playing through me. I just give God all the glory every time. So that's really it.”
On being Mic’d up....
“That was pretty fun. I just kind of take those moments, just have fun with it, and just keep locked in and stay trying not to focus too much on being mic'd up. Just try and stay focused in practice really.”