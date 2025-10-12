Everything From Malachi Hosley and AJ Hoffler After Their Win Over Virginia Tech
It was a big day for Georgia Tech running back Malachi Hosley and defensive end AJ Hoffler on Saturday against Virginia Tech as the Yellow Jackets moved to 6-0 on the season. Hosley and Hoffler talked to the media on Saturday after the game. Here is what they had to say.
Malachi Hosley on his bounce back performance after being sick a few weeks prior…
“So it really felt great just to not be as sick as I was in the Wake Forest game. I really grant like the performance to our preparation this week. Especially with Coach McKenzie, he got us in earlier to help us understand the fronts, where the combos are gonna go, which really helped tonight.”
AJ Hoffler on how fun it was to be out there…
“Really a blessing. It's a lot of people I need to thank to do that. First, you know, God, Coach Pope, Coach Key, my trainer Marcus Howard, you know, all those people who helped put the belief in me and allowed me to do that. But, you know, just getting back from an injury. So it was really good to be out there. I'm still not 100%, but getting back to that so I can showcase what I can do.”
Hoffler on the identity of the defense….
“Bend but never break, mentally mature. I've been on a lot of teams where a lot of stuff that would have happened, we probably would have lost the game, but we got real mature guys. We like to say don't lose the game, win the game. Win because of us, not in spite of us. Coach BG does a real good job of making sure that whatever happens, it is what it is. You can't cry over spilled milk, just go and make the next play.”
Hosley on the offensive line and their performance…
“It's always great when your team's just going with rhythm. You gotta always think the big boys up front, they're getting the job done, they know they had a big task at hand and they handled it.”
Hoffler on the performance of the team defending a mobile quarterback….
“I think we did good at times, but definitely some plays you wish you could have got back, especially myself. I also think, give credit to them, they had a good quarterback. I think he's one of the better players. But to be the defense you want to be we can't allow, you know, I think he had like 80 rush yards, it's not to our standards. So I think we just got to do better.job of containing them and taking the right angles. I think that just it's just a matter of just doing our job and getting them on the ground.”
Hosley on if he gets stronger as the game goes on..
“I like to think I get stronger within the game just because then I get to catch my rhythm, get my momentum going.”
Hosley on how they don’t care about the opponent and put that into practice…
“So as far as not worrying about the school board or nothing, he might hit us with a sudden change, which means you could be stretching on the side. We hear the sirens go, ones on ones, we're going at it. Then in practice, our practices are very intense, which I think helps a lot.”
Hoffler on not caring about the opponent and what they see in practice…
“I say that like Coach Key just throws all kinds of crazy stuff at us during practice. So there's really nothing we haven't seen. I think it also goes to the maturity of the team. I think we have over 20 or 30 seniors, which is crazy in this age of college football. So I think we're a real mature team. We know what we want to do and we know what we want to be. I think it's cool being 6-0, but that's not our goal. That's not what any of us are set out to do. We got way bigger goals and so we got to take care of each game that's at us. So just doing that and being a mature team that we know we are.”
Hosley on his preparation…
“So I'd like to thank Coach McKenzie for that. He sends us the tackling sheets. He gives us all the tips we need to know. As long as we look at it, we go over it. That's like the answer to the test right there.”
Full Interview: