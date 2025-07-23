Everything From Star QB Haynes King At ACC Media Days
On Wednesday, was the kickoff of ACC Media Days, several notable players were in attendance for the Yellow Jackets. Notable was their star quarterback, Haynes King, who talked to the media. Here is everything he had to say in Charlotte.
On putting his body on the line and helping the team win despite not being 100%...
“Well, I missed the two games before that, wishing I could be out on the field but couldn't. Then Buster came and asked me. He was like, Hey, would getting hit on that shoulder hurt it any worse. I was like, I don't know, we'll ask the doctor. The doctor says no, and he's like, we're going to put you in a couple running packages.”
“I was like, okay, whatever the team needs. I don't care if I have to hand it off or run it or just be on the field, my presence -- I have no idea, but I'll do whatever it takes.”
On the advantage he possesses over other quarterbacks in the ACC…
“Like Key said, with the retention that we have with the guys coming back, the camaraderie, not just with my teammates but with the coaching staff as well, just being together with those guys for at least two to three years is really big. We know each other. We know what we're good at, what we're not, things that we need to work on, get better at, and just the amount of reps and experience that we have together. It takes us to the next level, and it just is going to improve us.”
On what he is looking forward to the next time he plays Georgia…
“Well, hopefully to beat them. I know it's a big rivalry game. Like you said, the last two times have been really close, the last one being eight overtimes. They're a really well-coached football team, but at the end of the day, it's to hell with Georgia, and we're trying to beat them.”
On if he will carry the ball 24 times again next season like he did against Georgia….
“Whatever it takes. It might be 24 carries, 24 passes, or 24 handoffs. Whatever it takes to win and move the ball, I'm willing to do.”
On what made his decision to return back to Georgia Tech easy…
“It was very simple and easy. I believe in what we're doing, what we're trying to do, and we have a really good opportunity, like we've said before, with all the people coming back, whether it's players, coaches, strength staff, nutrition. You name it. Everybody is coming back. We have a great building, great people, people I trust, and people that are wired the same and want to do things the right way. That just makes the decision so much easier, so much simpler when you put in stuff like that and decisions like that. It's not about chasing whatever, chasing greener grass or chasing that -- it's like I'm surrounding myself with the right kind of people, and I will be successful if I do that.”
On why he is a selfless quarterback…
“That's just how I was raised. My dad was a longtime high school football coach. He's also an offensive lineman, and I think that's why me and Key get along so well. I've got an offensive-minded mentality. If we're running the ball and that's the way to win the ballgame, I'm going to do that. I don't care about stats. I'm not a stat guy. If you continue to win, everything else is going to fall into place, whether it's accolades, whether it's stats, stuff like that. Sometimes you're going to have to throw it for 400 or sometimes you're going to have to hand it off for 400. Like I said, as long as we're finding ways to win and moving the ball and scoring, we're going to give a lot of teams hell this year.”