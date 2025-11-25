Everything From The Rodney Shelley Ahead Of Matchup Vs Georgia On Friday
Georgia Tech veteran quarterback talked to the media about the Pittsburgh loss and the rivarly game against Georgia. Here is everything he said.
On the adjustments in the second half of the game last week and what changed…
“What I believe is the pass rush came alive more alive in the second half. I think we changed our plan, you know, to put some more pressure in the quarterback's face. Um you know and give us that short amount of time to cover. So we wouldn't have to cover that long if you know the quarterback getting a lot of pressure.”
On the Georgia offense…
“Well, starting with Gunner, I think he's a good, decisive guy. He knows where he's going to go with the ball. And that offense is, you know, just the Georgia offense. They were a very well-coached offense, disciplined, and physical.”
On what happened last year served as motivation in the offseason…
“Yeah, just seeing those guys battle last year. Obviously, I got hurt last year about the fourth quarter. So, I got a good view of the game on the sideline and just seeing us going toe-to-toe. I feel that it gave motivation that we could play with anybody. Uh, and it gave us that confidence that the next year it would carry over.” Uh, and coming up this year, I believe we had the same mindset to go out, you know, we could play with those guys.”
On what a win over Georgia would mean…
“Played those guys three three times already haven't won once so I feel like a win would be a good accomplishment uh it'll feel great you know even you know, it's not for anything AC championship or anything that nature, but just knowing we go out there and leave it all on the field, I think that's what matters the most.”
On the importance of tackling better…
“Yes, sir. It'll definitely come down to tackling, being physical, getting a lot of knock back on those tackles, not letting those guys fall forward, you know, just guys rallying to the ball more than three jerseys to the ball every play.”
On rallying around Jy Gilmore….
“Yeah, man. Jy is a great guy. He's one of those guys you see, he just really wants it. The way he practices, the way he does everything outside of football. Seeing him go down, you know, it really hurt a lot of us and motivates us to, you know, play for him and put him on our back.”
On Zachariah Branch…
“They got some pretty good receivers, you know. Uh, like you said, Zach Branch, a guy they utilized a lot of space. Uh, pretty shifty guy.”
On the seniors having convos on what it would mean to finally get a win over Georgia…
“At this point, you know, the guys that have been here since 2022, it's an unsaid thing in the room. We all know that feeling. We know how it feels to lose to them. We know how it feels to play against them. So, it's just, you know, the other guys coming along that probably haven't been here, just knowing the goal and what it takes to beat them.”
On the confidence of the defense right now…
“I believe our confidence is very high, you know. Throughout the week in practice, you know, we feel very confident with our game plan. Uh everything goes well. You know, it just comes down to executing.”
On the moment Coach Key brought the team together, and what was said…
“I can't remember from the tip of my tongue. You know, a lot of things were going on emotionally, but I'm pretty sure it was about something, you know, just keep going, keep playing. Don't pay attention to the scoreboard. Just keep playing.”
