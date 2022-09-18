Everything Head Coach Geoff Collins had to say after Loss to Ole Miss

Georgia Tech suffered a 42-0 loss to Ole Miss yesterday and it is leaving a lot of fans uneasy about the direction of the program. Ole Miss dominated the game from start to finish and it was one of the worst performances of the Collins era in Atlanta.

Collins spoke with the media after the game and had to answer some tough questions about the direction of the program under his leadership.

Here is everything that he had to say.

Opening Statement:

"That was hard. Not up to the standard of Georgia Tech Football that completely falls on me as the head football coach. I thought we were prepared, I thought we had a good game plan, I thought we were ready to handle any adversity that showed. I don't know that there are any positives to take out of that, offensively, defensively, special teams. As soon as we leave here, it is on to cleaning up the mistakes, and onto the next opponent. Not a lot of positives to talk about and that falls on me."

1. On losing the last four games against power five opponents 183-10...

"That is frustrating and disappointing. We had an early drive down there but knowing how good of a defense that they have, knowing the explosive offense that they had, try to go get seven in that situation. Just things that we have to correct and that we have to fix and we are committed to doing that.

2. On why the team is not playing with an edge...

"I can't say any positives from today. We came out and I thought we were ready, on that first drive that drove right down the field on us, some explosive plays and some unique things that they were doing. We just can't let the opening drive go right down for seven points and then the next one was the blocked punt and I know you guys are asking about that so it is the second time that we have gotten down fourteen points due to a blocked punt and we cannot do that. Execution era and that falls on me. There was supposed to be a motion and there was not so that is completely on me. It is something that we worked on and did not get it done and it is a failure of execution and that falls on me."

3. On if he feels he is the right guy to lead the football program...

"Absolutely. Obviously, it hurts, obviously, there is great disappointment but we have to get back to work. It is disappointing, it hurts, it is frustrating but you obviously have to give credit to Ole Miss. The level of execution needs to improve and get that done."

4. On if he has any fears that he is losing the team...

"It is tough to stand up in front of a group of men that you love, that you care about, that you are so deeply invested in, invested so deeply into a place and then to not get the result that you want. To go up there and be the voice that it all falls on and it all falls on me and I will wear it and I will take it. There are things that we need to fix but that is basically the message that I told them after the game and I will be honest with you it is not easy but there is work to be done and we are committed to getting it done."

5. On why the special team's issues are not getting fixed...

"I am not making excuses and I will not throw a player under the bus at all. So it all falls on me and we will get it fixed. I will not throw a player under the bus in this program.

6. On the run defense vs Ole Miss...

"I am going to give credit to them but there are things with leverages and setting edges on the defense that we did not have. Some C-Gap defenders were not fitting the C-Gap properly but those are things that we have to get corrected and it can't happen against really good players and a really good scheme and we will work to get that fixed."

7. On the struggles with the tempo that Ole Miss was running with...

"That is what they do. Getting used to it and being able to handle it, I don't think we did, and being able to fit those gaps with the tempo, we have to do a better job of that."

8. On fixing the issues along the lines of scrimmage...

"Figure out the best ways to deploy our guys, figure out the right rotation of guys. I love the team, I love the guys that we have and we have to do a better job as coaches in putting them in a position offensively and defensively to be successful. Upfront, in the perimeter, all across the levels of the organization."

9. On if he feels the buy-in is still there...

"Yeah. I was just in that locker room with the guys and it is tough. It is tough to go in there and compete and not get the result that you want. It does not matter who you are competing against or what level. When you are not seeing the results that you want it is hard and I'm proud of that group of guys. That is the message that they said to each other to come back into work tomorrow, watching the film, and putting it to bed, and getting ready to play the next week. Looking at what just happened and what we can learn and get better from it moving forward."

10. On allowing seven sacks...

"They did some things in the protections, they were doing a good job with the schematics of their defense and getting a free rusher, we have to handle that better and obviously when you get multiple sacks, that is something that is going to make a significant impact in the game and we have to do a better job of protecting the quarterback and doing the things to be able to get the ball delivered."

11. On his thoughts about how Jeff Sims played at quarterback...

"He had moments. There were some good throws, good decisions, but obviously, the quarterback is going to get a lot of the conversation, the head coach is going to get the conversation, and obviously as the head coach, I have to do much better to put him in a position so that he can have success so that will fall on me and go from there."

12. His message to the fanbase...

"It is hard. The progression has not gone as quickly as we have wanted it to. The results have not shown, especially per your quote about the last four games against power five ranked opponents but there is still a lot of work to do and these young men that are in this program are amazing, they love this institution, I love this institution, there is nobody that is more committed to it than me, driven, motivated, I love those players, I love this place and I am going to keep fighting and working. I just want to see the fanbase, former players, and alumni, support these players, cheer for them, they are doing everything that they can, and as a head football coach I have to do a better job of getting us to take that next step in the program."

