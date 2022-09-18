ACC Football: Scoreboard and Results From Week Three

The ACC had two matchups against ranked teams, but other than that, it seemed like the conference was on cruise control for the weekend.

Florida State got a big win on Friday night against Louisville after some of their star players, as quarterback Jordan Travis went down. NC State avoided an upset, and Boston College got their first win of the season.

It was not all positive, however. Georgia Tech had an embarrassing performance against Ole Miss that could cost Geoff Collins his job. I broke that game down here and did not include it below

So how did the rest of the day go for the ACC? Let's recap week three.

Duke 49, NC A&T 20

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard has helped get Duke off to a 3-0 start Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Duke remains undefeated and has looked pretty solid through two weeks. Quarterback Riley Leonard was 11-12 for 155 yards and two touchdowns and now, the Blue Devils get set for a showdown with fellow undefeated team Kansas (imagine saying that at the beginning of the season)

Virginia (2-1) 16, Old Dominion 14

Virginia found a way to survive, but this team does not look good so far this season. Brennan Armstrong finished 20-37 for 284 yards and Keytaon Thompson did have over 100 yards. The offense found a way to put up some yards in this game, but three turnovers made the game closer. Next up for Virginia is a Friday night trip to undefeated Syracuse.

Boston College 38, Maine 17

Boston College gets their first win of the season by defeating Maine and it was a much-needed win for the Eagles. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec had a nice game with over 300 yards and multiple touchdowns. Next up for the Eagles is a road trip to Tallahassee to face an undefeated Florida State team.

Syracuse 32, Purdue 29

Syracuse Garrett Shrader helped lead the Orange to a big win today over Purdue Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

In a game that was supposed to be a shootout for four quarters did not see much scoring until the fourth quarter. Syracuse remained undefeated thanks to another good performance by Garrett Shrader. Shrader was able to get it done with his legs and the defense was able to hold off Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell and wide receiver Charlie Jones. Syracuse will have a shot at getting to 4-0 against a struggling Virginia team next Friday.

Virginia Tech 27, Wofford 7

The Hokies got their second straight win of the season early on Saturday morning against Wofford. Grant Wells threw for 314 yards and two touchdowns and Virginia Tech will take on old Big East rival West Virginia next Thursday.

Pittsburgh 34, Western Michigan 13

Pittsburgh was out for revenge in this game after losing to the Broncos last season and they had to grind out a game that was closer than the final score indicated. The Panthers were on their third-string quarterback and still found a way to win on the road and will have an easy home game against Rhode Island next week.

Wake Forest 37, Liberty 36

It was a lot closer than anyone thought it would be, but Wake Forest got to 3-0 after defeating Liberty by one point. Sam Hartman threw for over 300 yards, but did not look as sharp as he did last week. The Demon Deacons struggled to run the ball today, gaining only 21 yards on 26 carries. Wake Forest has their biggest game of the season at home against Clemson next week.

NC State 27, Texas Tech 14

I picked the Wolfpack to lose tonight, but they proved me wrong by getting the win over the Red Raiders. The defense was solid in keeping the Red Raider's offense in check and NC State will get UConn at home next week.

Clemson 48, Louisiana Tech 20

Clemson running back Will Shipley had over 100 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson let Louisiana Tech hang around, but the Tigers rode a strong game from running back Will Shipley to a big victory. D.J. Uiagalelei had an ok night, throwing for over 200 yards and two touchdowns and the offense had over 500 yards. Next up for the Tigers is a road test at Wake Forest.

Miami 9, Texas A&M 17

Miami had chances in this game, but the Hurricanes had some poor red zone offense and clock management from the coaching staff that helped them fall short against an Aggies team facing a ton of pressure in this game. Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke had a bit of an off night but his receivers did not help him any either. Miami will have to regroup against Middle Tennessee State next week.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Three biggest takeaways from loss to Ole Miss

Georgia Tech dominated by Ole Miss 42-0

How did Georgia Tech Football commits perform last night?

Georgia Tech offers 2025 Tennessee Athlete Tarrion Grant

Georgia Tech Basketball set for a big recruiting visit weekend

Georgia Tech Volleyball loses on the road vs Arkansas

ACC Football: Official predictions for week three games

Georgia Tech Offers 2024 safety Jalon Thompson

Georgia Tech reveals uniform combination for Saturday vs Ole Miss

Georgia Tech vs Ole Miss Preview and prediction