Three Biggest Takeaways From Georgia Tech's Blowout Loss to Ole Miss

It was a big opportunity for Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon with Ole Miss coming to Bobby Dodd Stadium for an afternoon showdown. The Yellow Jackets were looking for the first back-to-back wins in the Geoff Collins era and to pull a massive upset as 17-point underdogs.

That was quickly put to rest when Ole Miss came out firing on offense, especially in the running game. Ole Miss jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first half and Georgia Tech gave up 216 yards on the ground, with 115 of them coming from former five-star recruit Zach Evans. Evans was the best player on the field Saturday and it showed in the first half.

It was another poor performance from the offense, especially the offensive line and the running game. Georgia Tech wants to be a running team, but they have been unable to against two of their first three opponents. The passing game does not look good and there is little to take away from this game that would be good for Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech is now 1-2 with a trip to UCF on deck for next week.

So what are the three biggest takeaways from Georgia Tech's blowout loss on Saturday?

3. The Offense is a Disaster

Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims struggled mightily against Ole Miss Saturday Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

There is just nothing good to say about this offense right now. The passing game is lifeless, the running game can't get going, and the offensive line is one of the worst in the country.

Sims is not giving the offense any life with poor decisions and off-target throws, but the offensive line is the biggest culprit in this team's woeful performances on offense so far. They are getting beat at the point of attack and it is impossible for Georgia Tech to do anything when the line plays like this.

This has been one of the worst offenses in the country so far and the staff needs to try anything to get them going.

2. The defense is not any better than last season

Ole Miss running back Zach Evans had a great day against Georgia Tech. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Through three quarters, Ole Miss tallied over 500 yards, with over 300 of them coming on the ground. The Ole Miss offense dominated the game at the line of scrimmage and Georgia Tech looked completely outclassed trying to stop this Rebel's offense and it was too reminiscent of last year.

Ole Miss was able to do whatever they wanted to and were even hitting big plays through the air, despite not passing the ball very much. The Georgia Tech defense had some positives coming out of the game against Clemson and from the second half against Western Carolina, but this type of performance is embarrassing and one that shows they have not improved.

Things are not going to get much easier. While Ole Miss does have one of the top offenses in the country, Georgia Tech is not going to stop anybody from the way it looked today.

1. This Program has Made Zero Progress and Time Might be up for Geoff Collins

This is the kind of performance that Georgia Tech and Geoff Collins absolutely could not afford to have. Not many thought they could beat Ole Miss, but looking competent and capable against the Rebels was the bar that Collins and this staff and to clear and it could not have gone any worse.

The last four games against power five competition have resulted in Georgia Tech getting beaten soundly and looking lifeless. In year four, that should not be happening. Collins got a chance to makeover this staff and change things in the program, but you could argue that the Yellow Jackets are even worse this season.

These kinds of performances are sometimes the point of no return for coaches on the hot seat and Collins might have reached that point today against Ole Miss.

