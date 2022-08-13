Everything that Geoff Collins Said After Saturday's Scrimmage

Georgia Tech Football held its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday and afterward, head coach Geoff Collins spoke to the media.

Here is everything Collins said following the scrimmage.

1. On the importance of Jeff Sims having a good scrimmage and leading the offense...

"That was great for everybody in the organization. To see him make really good decisions and move the ball down the field and they were not easy yards. They had to earn the entire drive. I was proud of the execution and proud of the way that they worked together and we just have to continue and go and build all the way until the first game and beyond."

2. On wide receiver Malachi Carter...

"I think Malachi, his development and who he is as a player in this program and as a leader for this program and I don't know if y'all noticed but I went over and talked to EJ (Jenkins), Peje' (Harris), and some of the older guys in the receiving corps and the tight end room and just how they prepared and how they went about their business during the first part of camp and they came out here in front of the fans in a scrimmage and we were not live for the majority of the day and they were still able to keep their composure and execute at a high level."

"Those are the things that are really important right now. They were playing with energy, playing with passion, but they were not playing with emotion. They were just dialed in on getting the call and the communication and getting lined up and then executing at a high level and that is what Malachi is doing at a really high level."

3. On the red zone efficiency of the offense...

"Yeah, that is a big deal. The situational awareness, I don't know if you could hear me at the end of the scrimmage, just talking about things at the end of the day. We were not as clean in the two-minute drill on either side of the ball, There were some things that we have to clean up. But those kind of situations we will continue to put them in. The red zone I thought was clean for the most part, we have hit red zone every day the first week of practice and we will continue to put them in all kinds of situations moving forward as well."

4. On when he is starts to prepare for Clemson...

"I know that that is what is on everybody's mind because they are such a quality opponent, a great program, but we have to worry about ourselves right now. There is still install that we have to put in, situational work that we still have to put in and we have to become the best versions of ourselves before we get to the Clemson game week in a few weeks. This will be the last week of camp coming up, they get an off day tomorrow, then we have a big scrimmage next Saturday, we do our pregame routine, go to the hotel the night before on Friday, then we have a week of school, then that following week is when we will really start honing in on the gameplan and the scouting reports. These guys know what a quality opponent we have and are excited to get to that."

5. On who stood out to him defensively...

"I think that it was a collective. The thing that I noticed standing where I was on the field, the communication was at the level that it was supposed to be at, the eyes were in the right place, we were communicating at a high level, all the checks with the motions and the shifts. The collective effort on the back end with the linebackers and tying into the front, that was the thing that I was pleased with today."

"The individual pieces, we will watch that this afternoon, after fan day and tomorrow, but just the collective effort of the defensive nature and the execution is much improved but we still have a lot of work to do to get better."

6. On how close he is to settling on a rotation for the offensive line...

"Today was huge for that piece. There is a really physical and competitive week of camp ahead of them coming up but I think you could say a lot of positions, who is working to get a bulk of the playing time, what the fit is, what the complementary parts are across the offensive line, even in the secondary, nickels and corners competition all around in the secondary and the front four of the defense as well."

"We have a really physical week of camp coming up and hopefully next Saturday, really start delineating that above the line, developmental piece. Right now, we have everybody getting reps and everybody playing at a high level and competing for playing time."

7. On what he is seeing from the kickers...

"The biggest piece for today was getting them out here in front of the fans, get them in front of the guys. The focus and the extracurricular surroundings and seeing how they handled it and I think they handled it really really well. Jude (Kelley) and Gavin (Stewart) both had some really good strikes today and that competition is alive and well all throughout camp and I am really proud of their development and I think they are doing a really good job."

