Tre Swilling Makes NFL Debut for Tennessee Titans

Georgia Tech had one of its former defensive backs make his NFL debut tonight. Tre Swilling, now playing for the Tennessee Titans, got to see the field when the Titans faced the Ravens in the first preseason game for both teams

Swilling got to see action and notched a couple of tackles in his NFL debut, but the Titans lost to the Ravens. Swilling is currently fighting for a spot on the Tenessee Titans roster after signing an undrafted free agent contract. 

Swilling never quite got it going at Georgia Tech, but he has the size and measurables to be an effective player in the NFL with the proper development and coaching. The Titans have a strong defensive staff and that could prove to be the difference for Swilling in training camp. 

He is likely to see more action in the preseason games ahead and will need to prove his worth on special teams to have his best chance of sticking on the roster. 

By Jackson Caudell
