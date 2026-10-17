Final Injury Report for Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech: Who's in and Who's out for the Yellow Jackets?

Kickoff time is getting closer for Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets are going to be trying to pull off an upset against the Hokies today, but they are going to have to do so with some key players out. The final availability report is out for this game, and it includes the final status for running back Justice Haynes, who was listed as doubtful coming into Saturday, as well as offensive lineman Josh Petty and defensive lineman Landen Marshall.

Out

RB Malachi Hosley

DE Jordan Boyd

DE Jordan Walker

CB Daiquan White

DB Fenix Felton

DB Will Kiker

LB Kyle Efford

OL Markell Samuel

LT Ethan Mackenny

WR Kentrell Davis

DE A.J. Hoffler

DT Shymeik Jones

DT Landen Marshall

RB Justice Haynes and OT Josh Petty are going to be game-time decisions. If Haynes is unable to go today, Trelain Maddox and Chad Alexander would be the top options in the backfield for the Yellow Jackets today against Virginia Tech. Maddox is coming off the best game of his career last week against Duke.

How do these injuries impact Georgia Tech today?

There are two notable names not on the injury report this week and those are Jameson Riggs and Noah Carter.

Riggs, the Yellow Jackets starting center, came back from an injury last week in the win over Duke, but was hurt during the game and did not return. He was not on the injury report this week and should be starting in the middle of the Yellow Jackets offensive line against what has been one of the ACC's best defensive fronts through the first part of the season.

Carter has been perhaps the Yellow Jackets' most consistent pass rusher (although the pass rush has not been very good), and without Walker, Boyd, or Hoffler to get after the quarterback, Carter is going to be relied on to put pressure on Hokies QB Ethan Grunkemeyer, and Virginia Tech's offensive line has not been one of the best in the ACC so far this season.

As poorly as the season started for Georgia Tech, a win on the road against the Hokies would be something that could potentially start to turn their season around. The Yellow Jackets have only one conference loss and with the ACC looking wide open after Miami, Georgia Tech can star to build some momentum that could get them to their fourth consecutive bowl appearance under Brent Key.