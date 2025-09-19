Final Score Predictions For Each Week Four ACC Football Game
Week four is upon us.
There were no weekday games for the ACC. They are all going to take place on Saturday this week and some of the weekend's biggest games will be played in the conference.
Miami is going to continue its tough September schedule with an in-state matchup against Florida, SMU will try to win their rivalry game against TCU, and North Carolina is going to try and get a road win at UCF. It has not been a great couple of weeks for the ACC and they will look to get some needed wins on Saturday.
So who will be the winners? Note, I will pick the winner of Georgia Tech-Temple in a full preview later today.
1. Syracuse at Clemson (12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Clemson has not started the season off the way that they wanted too. The Tigers were No. 4 just a few weeks ago and now they are 1-2 and in need of a win. Syracuse has won two straight since their opening week loss to Tennessee, though one of those wins came in overtime against UConn. Now that they are back at home, I think Clemson bounces back and gets a win. They have to right?
Winner: Clemson
2. Wofford at Virginia Tech (12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
They have to get a win this week right? After an 0-3 start and firing their head coach, the Hokies are now going to see if they can turn the page and try to make something of this season. It starts on Saturday vs the Terriers.
Winner: Virginia Tech
3. SMU at TCU (12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2)
This one has a high-scoring affair written all over. SMU was in one earlier this year against Baylor and it did not go their way. Can they shake off some early season struggles and defeat TCU? The Horned Frogs are considered one of the top contenders in the Big 12 and quarterback Josh Hoover is one of the most underrated players in the country. I have not liked what I have seen so far from the SMU defense this year and don't think they are going to get many stops on Saturday.
Winner: TCU
4. Bowling Green at Louisville (12:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
The Cardinals have been flying under the radar so far this season. They defeated an FCS opponent in week one and had to fight back from an early deficit to defeat James Madison in week two. Coming off of a bye, they should be able to take down Bowling Green with relative ease before they head into their ACC schedule.
Winner: Louisville
5. Kent State at Florida State (3:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
Kent State is one of the worst teams in the FBS and FSU should be looking to get this one over by halftime before a Friday night road trip to Virginia next week.
Winner: Florida State
6. North Carolina at UCF (3:30 p.m. ET, Fox)
North Carolina has not looked great since being humiliated against TCU in week one, but they have won both of their games against Charlotte and Richmond. The offense is still struggling mightily though and I don't think this is going to be a very high-scoring game. This is a tough game to predict, but give me UCF to defend their home turf and beat the Tar Heels.
Winner: UCF
7. NC State at Duke (4:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2)
One of the most under the radar games in the country on Saturday. NC State is quietly 3-0 so far this season while Duke is 1-2 and coming off of losses to Illinois and Tulane. Can the Wolfpack secure a road win and become a dark horse contender in the ACC or will Duke bounce back and get a good win? The Blue Devils are the more talented team, but there is something off about them to start this season and I think I trust the Wolfpack offense more at this point in the season.
Winner: NC State
8. Florida at Miami (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC)
Miami has been one of the most impressive teams in the country so far this season and has arguably the top offensive and defensive lines in the entire country. Florida on the other hand has lost to USF and LSU in back-to-back weeks and is going to be desperate for a win against their in-state rivals. Can Miami avoid the trap game and defeat the Gators on Saturday? I lean towards yes and would not be surprised if this game got ugly.
Winner: Miami
9. Stanford at Virginia (7:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
Stanford got a fortunate win over Boston College at home last week, but now they have to go across the country for a test against Virginia. UVA has had one of the league's better offenses to start the season and should not be slowed by the Cardinal. Can they avoid the look-ahead spot with Florida State on deck for next Saturday? I think the Cavaliers win handily.
Winner: Virginia
10. California at San Diego State (10:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network)
Cal has been a nice surprise in the ACC so far this season and is 3-0 heading into their matchup against the Aztecs. Can they avoid the upset on the road? Their defense could be challenged in this one, but they have too much firepower to drop this one.