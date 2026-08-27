Five Bold Predictions For Georgia Tech's 2026 Season

The season is almost here for the Yellow Jackets, who open up play against Colorado on Thursday night. Let’s take a look at five bold predictions for the upcoming season.

1. Georgia Tech Will Make The ACC Title Game

The Yellow Jackets were on the verge of making the ACC title game a year ago and had a chance to clinch at home against Pittsburgh. Things didn’t go their way in that game, but something tells me they will be right back in position to have a chance to get to Charlotte.

If they can handle business against Clemson, Louisville, Virginia Tech, and Pittsburgh, they have a chance to make it and be playing for a championship and a playoff berth. While they may be slept on entering the year and a lot of the attention is going to Miami and SMU, the Yellow Jackets will be battle-tested by the time they get to conference play, which will only help them achieve their goal. I think they will be in the conversation.

2. Georgia Tech wins 10 games in 2026

I think this is the year the Yellow Jackets finally hit the 10-win threshold after knocking on the door in 2025. Yes, their schedule is tough, but this is nothing new in the Brent Key era. They play the best of the best and want to match up with elite teams. I think the difference this year is that a lot of the players from a season ago who returned saw how close the Yellow Jackets were to reaching 10 wins and will play with a chip on their shoulder this season.

Also, from a talent perspective, the Yellow Jackets are better in many key areas and have a chance to be stout in the trenches and hit on big plays on both sides of the ball. They have the mental fortitude and talent to be dangerous this year and win some of these big games.

3. Georgia Tech has two runners with 1,200 rushing yards

The talent in the running back room is deep and loaded with guys. It wouldn’t surprise me if Georgia Tech has four guys with 500 rushing yards in 2026. Running the ball will be at the forefront of what they do, and I expect it to be a centerpiece of the offense. They have efficient running backs that don’t need a bunch of touches to be effective. When you look at Malachi Hosley and Justice Haynes, they are the perfect complement to each other.

Both are physical, talented, and don’t mind sharing carries, which helps with their longevity. I think that bodes well for the Yellow Jackets because they stay fresh and are less likely to get injured. Hosley and Haynes are poised for big seasons on the flats and should reach the 1,200-yard mark.

4. Georgia Tech defense will force 30 turnovers

Now, this is a really bold prediction. However, with Jason Semore as the defensive coordinator and someone who specializes in forcing turnovers, I think it will help this unit finally get over the hump. Georgia Tech has struggled defensively to get more turnovers and get to the quarterback. That has been fixed with what they did in the portal and a more attacking, aggressive scheme that will be deployed this year. Couple it with the players they have, and this defense should take a major step forward and not be far off from reaching this goal.

5. The Yellow Jackets will have a dramatic close to the season

Georgia Tech's final game of the season is against the Georgia Bulldogs on the road. The last time these two teams played in Athens, the game went to eight overtimes and was one of the best games in the series ever. I'm not saying this year will be the same, but I think the Yellow Jackets will have a dramatic finish, and that finish could determine whether they punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff. Last year in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Yellow Jackets entered the game at 9-2 with a chance to clinch their 10th victory.

They could face a similar fate, and beating a top team in the SEC would certainly punch that ticket to the playoffs. This dramatic finish could be a walk-off field goal, a game-winning touchdown, or an interception to seal things. Don’t be surprised.