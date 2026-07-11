Five Candidates To Be The Next Freshman Phenom At Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech has a number of quality freshmen who should be able to contribute on the Flats in their first year. Today, we take a look at five candidates who could be the next up as freshman phenoms for the Yellow Jackets.

1. Christian Speakman

Speakman will likely have the biggest impact of any freshman coming in for Georgia Tech. He is already being pegged as a guy who will have a role and play early. His teammates have praised him for his maturity and his veteran mindset in his freshman year. Speakman will likely be used on early downs and distances to set the tone and take away the opposing team's run game. He is strong and physical, with an edge that rubs off on others. Despite the depth on the defensive line, Speakman is primed to make an impact in year one, and will more than likely be the next freshman phenom for the Yellow Jackets.

2. Kealan Jones

Jones was an early playmaker in the spring for the Yellow Jackets, and while he has a ways to go, he caught the coaching staff's eye early on. It is a loaded secondary with a mix of young guys and veterans, but Jones is known for catching on quickly. If he can carve out a lane/niche for himself and make the most of his opportunities when he is called on, he could be a player used in certain defensive situations. His versatility will also play a role in his seeing more field time.

3. Courtney Heard/Courtlin Heard

The twins have continued to earn the respect of the coaching staff throughout the spring and have played at a high level. They are massive, move well, have good bend and technique, and made an early impact. Now, the question is, in what capacity will they see the field? It will likely be on special teams early in their careers, but it doesn't stop there. If anyone struggles on the offensive line or is injured, one of the Heard twins will be called up to play. They already fit the size and stature of college offensive linemen; now the thing is, they need game reps. With more reps, they will get better. Don't be surprised; even as freshmen, they carve out a role on this team.

4. Braylon Outlaw

It may be hard to believe, but he is already one of the best athletes on the team and has shown it early in his career this spring. Outlaw impressed the coaching staff so much that they considered rotating him in with the ones before he came down with an infection/illness that sidelined him for a few days. Despite the hiccup, Outlaw could have an early role for the Yellow Jackets, seeing the field on certain packages and on certain downs. One thing you can't teach is athleticism, and Outlaw has plenty of it, and that will be invaluable to the Yellow Jackets this season, especially in certain situations.

5. Darnell Collins/Kentrell Davis

Someone young has to emerge in this Yellow Jackets wide receiver room, and what better than a freshman? I chose two candidates because it is still hard to tell who will emerge first. Both have great size and huge catch radius that can benefit the Yellow Jackets in certain downs and distances. Collins wasn't on campus in the spring, so he didn't get the early reps, but he was a beast in high school playing for the Rome Wolves. He has a chance to make a name for himself in fall camp. Davis was an early surprise for the Yellow Jackets and made some plays early in spring before he took more of a reserve role. It will be interesting to see if he can make an impact in the fall. For both, there is a great opportunity where they can carve out roles and be used in the offense to play at a high level.