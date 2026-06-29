Three Most Likely Heisman Trophy Candidates For Georgia Tech This Season

For a program with as much history as Georgia Tech, the Yellow Jackets have never had a Heisman Trophy Winner.

The closest they have come is a pair of second-place finishes by Joe Hamilton (1999), and Bill Lothridge (1963), and a third-place finish for Clint Castleberry (1942). Haynes King was able to finish 10th in voting after a strong 2025 season, but the Yellow Jackets still don't have a winner yet and have not had a finalist since Hamilton in 1999.

Could that change in 2026?

It might be a longshot, but these three players are the most likely Heisman candidates for Georgia Tech.

1. RB Justice Haynes

The Heisman Trophy has turned into a quarterback award mostly, but there is enough uncertainity around the favorites to start this season that a non-quarterback could be intriguing.

What about one of the best running backs in the country who is playing in an offense that is designed to cater to his strengths?

Getting Justice Haynes from Michigan was a huge deal for Georgia Tech, and before he suffered an injury that cut his season short, he was one of the best running backs in the country. Haynes ran for 857 yards on 121 carries (7.1 YPC) and scored 10 touchdowns in just seven games last season and if he were able to play for a full year, he might have led the nation in rushing.

So what would it take for Haynes to be in serious consideration for the Heisman as a running back?

He would have to put together a historical season when it comes to rushing the ball, Georgia Tech would need to be in contention for the ACC Championship as well as a Colllege Football Playoff berth, and I think it would have to be a down year for the perceived favorites coming into the season.

There are going to be big game opportunities for Haynes as well. Georgia Tech opens the year with games against Colorado, and Tennessee, but also play Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Clemson, Louisville, and of course, finish the year against Georgia.

A running back has not won the award since Derrick Henry did in 2015 and that season, he rushed for 2,219 yards and 28 touchdowns for a team that won the national championship. Mark Ingram II (2009) and Reggie Bush (2005) are the only other running backs this century that won the award.

It would be a huge surprise, but Haynes is playing in an offense that is going to be built on running the ball and he has the talent to put himself in the discussion.

2. QB Alberto Mendoza

Mendoza is going to be the starter for the Yellow Jackets in 2026 and as I have already said, the Heisman is a quarterback award.

Now, Mendoza would have to have the stats to bolster his case, but if Georgia Tech is among the contenders in the ACC and nationally, he is going to get a lot of love and has the necessary name recognition for fans.

The bar to be a contender is not going to be as high for quarterbacks as other positions, but Georgia Tech needs to be a contending team and Mendoza will have to play his best in the biggest games on Georgia Tech's schedule.

3. CB/WR Jaylen Mbakwe

Let's have a little bit of fun with this pick.

Let me be clear, while I think Mbakwe is a very talented player that has first round NFL Draft upside, I don't think he stands much of a chance to contend for the Heisman Trophy.

With that being said, you don't have to go back all that far to see two-way players being given the award, though Mbakwe is not as good as Travis Hunter.

Mbakwe would have to play a lot of snaps on both sides of the ball for this to be a possibility, as well as being a true impact player on both sides of the ball. He would have to lead Georgia Tech in receiving, make multiple game-changing type plays at cornerback, and maybe even contribute on special teams as well. Right now, it is unclear if he is going to play both sides or just cornerback.

Again, this is going to be close to impossible for Mbakwe to seriously get in contention for, but he has an opportunity to be one of the Yellow Jackets best players.