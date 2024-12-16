Georgia Tech Basketball: 2026 Priority Target Jalan Wingfield Talks His Recruitment and the Yellow Jackets
Basketball season is in full swing, as college teams are entering conference play, and high school teams are hitting showcases before they dive into region play. No different this week for Jalan Wingfield of Tri-Cities High School (GA) who participated in the Battle Of The Peach showcase. Starting last Friday, Wingfield competed against top-level 2025 talent, Orion Wilson and Caleb Wilson.
When watching Wingfield battle Caleb Wilson, it was apparent that he's not shy of the big moment. He even caught the highly touted recruit off his feet with a couple of post moves. However, what is the most intriguing about the Junior is that he plays with grit. Does it show on every possession right now, no. Nevertheless, the young man is a gym rat who is very conscious about improving every day and not taking anything for granted. As he continues to progress his effect on the game will grow, Wingfield has the upside to be an 8 or more rebound guy to go along with a block or two a game.
Having a chance to speak with the 6-foot-8 forward he spoke about his recruitment to this point, he relayed to me that his top schools' list is coming, although he did mention a few schools that he is interested in: Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Miami, and Auburn.
Georgia Tech
As of late, Jalan has been posting his photos from his visit on his story, via Instagram. When I asked him if that meant Georgia Tech was the front runner for his desired schools he relayed to me.
"It just feels like home, but I ain't gonna say it's home because I- just want to have people thinking right now, but yeah, Coach Stoudamire and my dad played in the NBA, so he knows what he's talking about and they just got a relationship," he said.
Cincinnati
Cincinnati without a doubt holds a special place in the Wingfield family, his father, Dontonio Wingfield played his collegiate career in Cincinnati. He shared his thoughts on the Bearcats as well.
"A lot of people don't know, my pops went there, but it's a lot of pressure on me, he was a dog there, so I just want to be great like my pops so it's going to be hard.
