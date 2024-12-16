Georgia Tech Lands Former South Carolina WR Debron Gatling From The Transfer Portal
Georgia Tech has landed its third transfer of this cycle after the portal opened up on December 9th. Former South Carolina wide receiver Debron Gatling returns home and he is a former Milton High School standout who was considered one of the best players in Georgia coming out of high school.
As a sophomore, he was a MaxPreps all-american second-team selection. His junior season he finished with 932 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 69 catches. Gatling was even more explosive during his senior season setting career-highs in catches (84), and yards (963) and tied a career-high in touchdowns (11). He finished his career at Milton with 211 catches for 2,887 yards and 33 touchdowns. He finished off his career with a state championship in 2023 as the Eagles upset top-ranked Walton.
Gatling was rated as a three-star in the transfer portal per On3 Sports. The recruiting service also ranked him as the 109 WR and 664 player nationally. It is best to take the rankings with a grain of salt because Gatling was behind a veteran-led group with the Gamecocks. He now gets an opportunity to compete for a spot, especially after the departure of Eric Singleton Jr in the portal and the Yellow Jackets losing a total of four receivers to either the portal or no more eligibility remaining.
Gatling adds a big play threat to the offense for the Yellow Jackets. He has elusive speed when he gets the ball in the open field. He also ran track while he was in high school and will look to bring that dynamic ability to the already impressive passing attack the Yellow Jackets have. One bonus for Gatling is he will get a chance to play with one of the best quarterback rooms in the country in Haynes King and Aaron Philo who both said on social media accounts they would be returning for another year.
A common theme in this cycle so far has been former great Georgia players returning home to play for the Yellow Jackets. Daiquan White starred at Creekside High School (Fairburn, GA) and Kelvin Hill starred at Carrollton High School (Carrollton, GA). Another name to watch will be Malachi Hosley who the Yellow Jackets hosted last week and played football at Northside-Columbus here in Georgia. Hosley posted on his social media and was showing love to the Yellow Jackets after his visit.
Additional Links:
Georgia Tech Football: Auburn Lands Former Yellow Jackets Safety Taye Seymore
Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Surges Up Eight Spots To No. 17 In Latest AP Poll
Georgia Tech Football: Top Transfer Portal Wide Receiver Reportedly Sets Up Visit With Yellow Jackets