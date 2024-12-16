Georgia Tech Football: Auburn Lands Former Yellow Jackets Safety Taye Seymore
After jumping in the transfer portal last week, former Georgia Tech safety Taye Seymore has made his decision on where he is going to continue his college career. Seymore is going to the SEC to play for Auburn and Hugh Freeze according to multiple reports. Seymore started the majority of games at strong safety, splitting reps with LaMiles Brooks.
Seymore had his ups and downs in his first real year of playing time, but he flashed real ability at times. He finished the season with 45 tackles and two pass deflections. At PFF (Pro Football Focus), Seymore was the No. 32 graded player on the Yellow Jackets defense in 401 total snaps. He finished with a 55.0 grade and a 38.4 tackling grade. Georgia Tech is also losing Brooks after the season, as he is out of eligibility.
Seymore is not the only former Yellow Jacket who could be heading to the SEC.
Former Georgia Tech wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr is widely regarded as the No. 1 player in the transfer portal and on Saturday, he released a top five (in no particular order) of Miami, LSU, Ole Miss, Auburn, and Texas. Today, Singleton has gotten a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction from Ole Miss insider David Johnson for Singleton to land with the Rebels. That would be a major addition to Ole Miss to get the top player in the portal. The Rebels have been very good at adding talent in the portal since Lane Kiffin took over as head coach and he has gotten former Yellow Jackets (Jared Ivey) before and had them make an impact on the team. Now, a crystal ball prediction does not guarantee he will land there, but it could show that things are trending in favor of the Rebels for the former Yellow Jacket.
Georgia Tech has two commitments from the transfer portal so far this cycle, both from the secondary. UAB cornerback Kelvin Hill and Eastern Michigan DB Daiquan White have both committed to the Yellow Jackets in the past two days.
Hill (5'10 175 LBS) started for the Blazers as a true freshman last season at cornerback and has three years of eligibility remaining. Last season at UAB, Hill totaled 42 tackles and five pass deflections. At Pro Football Focus, Hill finished with a 68.9 overall grade on defense, but what is most notable is his grade in run defense. Hill earned an 87.1 run defense grade and a 90.1 tackling grade. Georgia Tech is losing LaMiles Brooks, Taye Seymore, and Warren Burrell, but have added some intriguing talent to the secondary to help replace them. Like White, Hill played his high school football in Georgia, playing at Carrolton High School. According to 247Sports, Hill is a three-star transfer with an 86.00 overall grade. Coming out of High School, Hill was a three-star transfer and was ranked as the No. 1894 player in the country, the No. 171 cornerback in the country, and the No. 187 player in the state of Georgia.
White (5'10 170 LBS) played for the Eagles for two seasons, totaling 50 tackles and 18 pass deflections. Per Pro Football Focus, White played 660 snaps this season and finished with a 66.2 overall grade, including a 79.2 grade in run defense. In 2023, PFF gave him a 69.5 overall grade in 558 total defensive snaps. He is originally from Georgia and played at Creekside High School. He also held offers from Liberty and East Carolina.
So far, Georgia Tech has had the following players enter the transfer portal:
- QB Zach Pyron (committed to Minnesota)
- WR's Eric Singleton Jr and Leo Blackburn
- OL Corey Robinson II and Jordan Brown
- DL Horace Lockett and Uche Iloh
- DB Taye Seymore (Auburn)
White and Hill are going to have a chance to come in and play right away and will be names to watch across the spring.
Additional Links:
Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Surges Up Eight Spots To No. 17 In Latest AP Poll
Georgia Tech Football: Top Transfer Portal Wide Receiver Reportedly Sets Up Visit With Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Get Commitment From UAB DB Transfer Kelvin Hill