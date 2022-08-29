Georgia Tech Football: Complete Preview and Breakdown of Offense for 2022

Georgia Tech is undergoing massive change on the offensive side of the ball in hopes of big improvement on that side of the ball.

Only one coach from the previous offensive staff remains and that is offensive line coach Brent Key. Chip Long, offensive coordinator for Tulane in 2021, was hired as the offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, Mike Daniels is coming from Buffalo to be the running backs coach, Del Alexander is the new wide receivers coach after being at Notre Dame, and Chris Weinke was hired as the new quarterback's coach.

These coaches have previous power-five experience and that is a big deal. From a results and experience standpoint, Georgia Tech made upgrades at nearly every hire on the new offensive staff and that should pay dividends. The question will be how quickly those results should pay off.

Georgia Tech has also brought in several transfers on the offensive side of the ball, at every position. Here are the new transfers on offense:

Zach Gibson, Quarterback- Transferring from Akron

Taisun Phommachanh, Quarterback- Transferring from Clemson

Dylan McDuffie, Running Back- Played for Daniels at Buffalo last season

Hassan Hall, Running Back- Transferring from Louisville

E.J. Jenkins, Wide Receiver- Transferring from South Carolina

Pierce Quick, Offensive Line- Transferring from Alabama

Paul Tchio, Offensive Line- Transferring from Clemson

R.J. Adams, Offensive Line- Transferring from Kentucky

Corey Robinson, Offensive Line- Transferring from Kansas

Head coach Geoff Collins has made it a point to try and get the most out of quarterback Jeff Sims this upcoming season. Long and Weinke were hired with Sims in mind and this offense needs the talented quarterback to put it all together this season. He has the talent to be one of the better dual-threat quarterbacks in the ACC, but inconsistency and turnovers have prevented that.

Georgia Tech Quarterback Jeff Sims is hoping for his best season yet in 2022 Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Sims' improved leadership skills and leadership have been something that has been talked about plenty by the offensive coaches this offseason and in fall camp. In his most recent press conference, Long praised Sims and his work in becoming a better leader:

"I am really excited about Jeff. He has really taken it upon himself to really improve his game. Like I said the last time that I talked to you guys, through the spring and the summer, you can just see a gradual guy getting better, better, and better. Getting more comfortable with certain guys, and certain schemes and I just can't say enough. Like any quarterback, you are going to have your good and bad days, but he has been very impressive running the operation, being another coach out there, and gluing everything together. It has been really nice."

Gibson is the favorite to be the backup to Sims this season. He threw for nearly 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns last season for the Zips. Sims did have injuries last season and having an experienced quarterback like Gibson will be an improvement over the depth last year.

The big storyline in the running game is the fact that Gibbs is gone and while there is not a guy that has his raw talent, I think this is the deepest position group on the offense. Dontae Smith is ready for a breakout season. Smith averaged nearly six yards per carry and also had four touchdowns.

McDuffie could be one of the highest impact transfers on the team. He had over 1,000 yards and really got going as the lead back for the Bulls last year and his familiarity with Daniels as the running backs coach will be huge. Hall is coming over from Louisville and will look to be a big play threat in the rotation.

Georgia Tech Running Back Dylan McDuffie hopes to become a focal part of the offense Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

The wide receiver position is one that is of concern. Malachi Carter, the teams leading receiver from last season, is back, but there is plenty of guys that need to step up and Long has recently said as much:

"It is kind of like the offensive line, we are going to go with the hot hand. You know, if I can get three guys at our boundary that can give me 15 snaps and that is as far as they can go, then that is what they will do. I need an alpha to emerge in that group. Nate McCollum has probably been the most consistent of all of them. It is going to be played by committee there. Just figure out as the game goes on, who has the hot hand. A lot of guys are going to play and the ones that play the most are the ones making plays and not being disruptive out there. There is a lot of work to do there, Coach (Del) Alexander is doing a great job with what he has, but we need some guys to step up and be more consistent at that position, there is no doubt about it."

One guy that is worth keeping an eye on is Jenkins, the South Carolina transfer. Jenkins has the size at 6-7 245 LBS and is going to be used to create mismatches. He is going to have to work to become a more complete receiver, but the upside is clearly there.

The slot receiver position has been something to follow this fall and it sounds as if Nate McCollum is going to be a key part of the passing attack. Malik Rutherford and Jamal Haynes are also going to be competing for the spot.

There is some young talent in this room, but it is unproven. Leo Blackburn, Ryan King, Kalani Norris, D.J. Moore, and James Blackstrain are going to need to provide something on the field this year for this passing attack to improve.

Tight ends are going to be used more in this offense compared to previously and Dylan Leonard, converted receiver Peje' Harris, and Luke Benson are guys that will be seeing more targets. Expect to see multiple tight end personnel sets and guys moved around the field often. This is one of the stronger units on the team.

Georgia Tech tight end Dylan Leonard will see a new role in the offense this season Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The offensive line has undergone a makeover this offseason and the coaches are trying to find the right combination of guys that will see the field. Jordan Williams will have one tackle spot, but there is going to be plenty of competition elsewhere. Jakiah Leftwich, Pierce Quick, Paul Tchio, and Weston Franklin are the guys most likely to see the field the most.

There might not be a more important position for Georgia Tech than the offensive line. How quickly the coaching staff can find the right combination of guys is going to be a storyline to watch.

Overall, the offense has an upgraded coaching staff and there is potential there for improvement. Sims is working to have his best season yet and I think both the running back room and the tight end room could be positions of strength. My concerns are at wide receiver and offensive line. There is going to have to be some guys on the outside who step up to become consistent playmakers for this offense and the line will have to gel quickly given the opponents on the schedule. I expect an above-average unit that could be better depending on the offensive line and receivers

