Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: Defensive Tackle Recruiting Board for August

We have been previewing the recruiting board for Georgia Tech in the month of August. We have hit the quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end, and most recently, offensive tackle and the interior of the offensive line. Most recently, we looked at the first group on defense with the edge rushers, and now we can get to the rest of the defensive line.

Right now, Georgia Tech is still looking for difference makers on the interior of their defense and they hope they have some future players in their 2023 class. For the roster in 2023, the defensive tackle room will be bringing a lot of guys back potentially. T.K. Chimedza, Makius Scott, Horace Lockett, KJ Miles, Zeek Biggers, and Daniel Carson can all return. That makes it unlikely that any of the guys committed for 2023 will step on the field next season, but that does not mean they won't be impactful next season.

Georgia Tech Football currently has three interior defensive linemen committed for 2023. Gensley Auguste, Anthony Little, and Elijah Douglas all committed to the Yellow Jackets over the summer. The question now is if Georgia Tech will continue to add to the position in the upcoming class.

Unless a new offer comes in, I think that Georgia Tech might be fine taking Auguste, Little, and Douglas as the defensive linemen in this class. There have not been any visits scheduled for the coming months at the position and three might be the right number to take with the potential of guys returning.

So in summary, I don't expect another defensive line commit from any of the currently offered guys. Another talented player could be offered in the fall though and that is something to keep an eye on.

The 2023 recruiting class for Georgia Tech is currently sitting at 16 commits and grew last week with Hillgrove offensive tackle Benjamin Galloway committing to the class.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:

Javin Simpkins, RB

Zachariah Keith, Edge

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Anthony Little, Defensive Line

Gensley Auguste, Defensive Line

L.J. Green, Cornerback

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elijah Douglas, Defensive Line

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Trey Cornist, Running Back

Kamal Bonner, Linebacker

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Justyn Reid, Tight End

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

