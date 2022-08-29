ACC Power Rankings: Week One

Here at AllYellowJackets.com, I will be doing ACC Power Rankings every Monday after the games. These are my own personal power rankings of who I think the best teams in the ACC are and will update them based on the results of the games.

The top of the ACC is tough to peg down, as Clemson was picked at ACC Media days to win the conference, but schools like Miami and NC State could be poised to threaten the Tigers this season.

Here is the first edition of the ACC Power Rankings, with their upcoming game in parentheses:

1. Miami (vs Bethune Cookman)

2. Clemson (vs Georgia Tech)

3. NC State (At East Carolina)

4. Pittsburgh (vs West Virginia, Thursday)

5. Louisville (At Syracuse)

6. Wake Forest (vs VMI)

7. North Carolina (1-0, At App State)

8. Florida State (vs LSU, New Orleans, Sunday)

9. Boston College (vs Rutgers)

10. Virginia Tech (At Old Dominion, Friday)

11. Virginia (vs Richmond)

12. Syracuse (vs Louisville)

13. Georgia Tech (vs Clemson)

14. Duke (vs Temple, Friday)

