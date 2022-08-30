Georgia Tech Volleyball Ranked in Top Five of AVCA Poll

After going 2-0 this past weekend at the Ole Miss Invitational, Georgia Tech Volleyball is now sitting in the top five of the AVCA Poll. This is tied for the second highest ranking in program history and shows the potential that this team has for the upcoming season.

Georgia Tech Volleyball vs Ole Miss

The Yellow Jackets moved from number nine to number five by getting a win over Ole Miss 3-1 and then defeating the 19th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini in a sweep. Outside hitter Julia Bergmann was named the tournament MVP performance and both Bergmann and Breland Morrissette were named to the All-Tournament Team.

Georgia Tech is going to be getting three straight home games this weekend, playing Dayton on Friday, Arizona State on Saturday, and Florida International on Sunday.

This has a chance to be a special season for Georgia Tech Volleyball and they are off to a great start.

