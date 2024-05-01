Former Georgia Tech Quarterback Jeff Sims Reveals New Transfer Destination
Former Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims has found a new home.
After transferring to Nebraska ahead of last season, Sims went back in the portal after one season with the Cornhuskers and he will be heading to Arizona State for the next stop in his collegiate career.
Sims began the year as the starter for Nebraska, but turnovers became a problem and Sims did not remain the starter for much of the season. He threw for one touchdown and six interceptions this season.
Sims came to Georgia Tech as a four-star recruit in the 2020 class and he was formerly committed to Florida State and it was a big recruiting win for former head coach Geoff Collins at the time. Sims started as a true freshman and actually won his first start against the Seminoles. He showed flashes of being a high-level player, but inconsistent play and injuries hampered Sims during his time in Atlanta.
Sims was the starting quarterback coming into the 2022 season, but was injured late in a victory against Duke and then re-injured early in the loss to Virginia. That would be the last time that Sims took a snap for the Yellow Jackets.
Sims would serve as the emergency option at quarterback for the games against Florida State, Virginia Tech, and Miami, but then interim head coach Brent Key announced after the Miami game that Sims was stepping away from the team. Here is what Key said:
"In regards to Jeff, Jeff won't be with the football team, really kind of indefinitely now. We had meetings with Jeff and meetings with the doctors and the medical professionals and came to the determination that it would be best for Jeff to not be in meetings or not be in practice, but to be in treatment and in rehab right now moving forward. Decisions that are made are like we have said since day one, made in the best interest of the team and Georgia Tech and for the health and safety of our players."
During three seasons as the Yellow Jackets quarterback, Sims threw for 4,464 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions. He had a career 57.5% completion percentage. Sims also had 1,166 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns in his career with the Yellow Jackets.