Former Georgia Tech Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas Elected To the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame
The Denver Broncos announced tonight that former wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has been posthumously selected to their Ring of Fame.
Thomas of course was dominating on The Flats at Georgia Tech before he was a part of the Broncos and was elected to the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 2023
Thomas ranks among the Yellow Jackets’ all-time leaders in career receptions (113* - 10th), career receiving yards (2,135* – sixth), single-season receiving yards (950, 2009* - seventh), career yards per reception (18.9* - tied for sixth), single-season yards per reception (25.1* - second), career touchdown receptions (13* - tied for seventh), career 100-yard receiving games (6 – seventh) and consecutive games with a reception (29* - tied for fourth) (Per Georgia Tech PR).
The Montrose, Ga., native owns two of Georgia Tech’s top 20 single-game receiving yardage totals – 230 vs. Duke in 2008 (second) and 174 vs. Mississippi State in 2009 (16th). Selected No. 22 overall in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos (10th-highest NFL Draft pick in Georgia Tech history), Thomas amassed 724 receptions for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns in 10 NFL seasons with the Broncos (2010-18), Houston Texans (2018) and New York Jets (2019). He was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and won Super Bowl 50 as a member of the Broncos.
While with the Denver Broncos, Thomas was teammates with legendary quarterback Peyton Manning. In 2023, Manning and his wife Ashley, created the Demaryius Thomas scholarship endowment at Georgia Tech.
The endowment provides academic scholarships to attend Georgia Tech for incoming freshmen from Laurens County, Ga., where Thomas was born and raised, or surrounding areas, who demonstrate significant financial need.
Per Broncos PR, Thomas is the 38th Ring of Famer — and 13th first-ballot selection — in franchise history and will be posthumously inducted during halftime of the Broncos' Week 7 game against the Giants on Sunday, Oct. 19 during Alumni Weekend. The weekend will also feature a celebration honoring the 10th anniversary of the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 championship team.
"Demaryius Thomas' election to the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame — in his first year of eligibility — is a testament to the indelible mark he left on our organization and community," Owners Greg Penner and Carrie Walton Penner said in a statement. "One of the most beloved players and greatest wide receivers in franchise history, Demaryius inspired our fans with breathtaking athleticism, record-setting performances and a joyful, infectious spirit. While we wish 'D.T.' was with us to celebrate this special moment, we look forward to honoring Demaryius alongside his Super Bowl 50 teammates during an unforgettable Alumni Weekend."