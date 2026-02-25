Former Georgia Tech WR Chase Lane Set To Join Western Kentucky As A Recruiting Coordinator

Former Georgia Tech wide reciever is heading to Western Kentucky, per CBS Sports Matt Zenitz. Lane served as the Yellow Jackets' recruiting coordinator for their NIL collective. He joined the Yellow Jackets prior to the college football season after he received a camp invite from the New York Giants in August.

Lane began his career with Texas A&M, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in communication/broadcast media. You even saw him appear a few times on 11Alive discussing football and giving his thoughts on the game. Lane later obtained his master's from his alma mater, Texas A&M, before he came back to Georgia Tech to help them with their NIL fund. It is hard to quantify how much he was able to contribute with that information being so private, but you have to think with his innovative mind and how smart he is, that lane made a difference.

While at Georgia Tech on the gridiron, he was a steady contributor to the program. He finished his Yellow Jackets career with 30 catches, 376 yards, and four touchdowns. Here is more on what he accomplished in his final season with the program via his Georgia Tech athletics bio.

“Saw action in all 13 games and made eight starts at wide receiver … Caught 23 passes (fifth on team) for 271 yards (fourth) and three touchdowns (tied for team lead) … Had at least one reception in 10-of-13 games and multiple catches in six contests … Got off to a hot start with 13 catches for 159 yards over the first five games of the season … Opened the campaign with two receptions for 31 yards in win over No. 10 Florida State (Aug. 24) … Caught two passes for 21 yards in home-opening win over Georgia State (Aug. 31) … Had three receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown at Syracuse (Sept. 7) … Hauled in two passes for 54 yards — including a season-long 32-yarder — against VMI (Sept. 14) … Had a season-high-tying four receptions for 22 yards at No. 19 Louisville (Sept. 21) … Was limited to just three receptions over the next six games but two of those went for touchdowns — a 6-yarder against eventual national runner-up Notre Dame (Oct. 19) and a 15-yarder in Tech’s win over No. 4 Miami (Nov. 9) … Matched his season high with four receptions for a season-best 58 yards at No. 6 Georgia … Closed his collegiate career with three catches for 27 yards vs. Vanderbilt in Birmingham Bowl (Dec. 27).”

It is a great professional move for Lane now that his playing days are over, and he can remain close to the game he loves.

