Four Key Takeaways From Georgia Tech's Initial Availability Report vs Duke

Georgia Tech's initial injury report came out on Wednesday night. Like many teams, the Yellow Jackets are banged up and dealing with a myriad of injuries. There is some positivity in the list, though, with guys who could play and are improving. However, some players will be out for quite a while. Let’s take a look at the biggest takeaways.

Savion Riley and Jaylen Mbakwe Not Listed

A good sign for the Yellow Jackets secondary is that Jaylen Mbakwe and Savion Riley weren’t listed on the initial injury report against Duke. It could mean they are on track to play on Saturday and potentially see the field. After seeing the struggles of the back end of the secondary vs. Stanford, it’s a welcome sight for Georgia Tech fans and should ease their minds knowing they'll likely be on the field.

Georgia Tech will be without several key players

On the injury report listed as out are Malachi Hosley, Daiquan White, Noah Carter, Jordan Walker, and Ethan MacKenny. All five play key roles for the Yellow Jackets and are key contributors. Carter has been graded as the best pass rusher on the team per Pro Football Focus (PFF). Hosley was expected to be a major contributor this season alongside Justice Haynes.

However, the injury bug has caught the veteran running back. White has been a nice surprise this season for Georgia Tech and was playing some of his best football before going down last week vs. Stanford. His presence will be missed until he returns. Walker was named a permanent team captain but suffered a significant injury and looks like he will be out for a while. MacKenny was one of the few players returning this season who was supposed to have a big role, but hasn’t been able to stay healthy.

Could Be Some Positive Reinforcements coming on the Offensive Line

Jameson Riggs was listed as questionable. He’s missed a good amount of the season so far due to an injury. You also have Josh Petty, who is a former five-star, recovering from a major new injury, who was also listed as questionable. Both are good signs for Georgia Tech. It is not a guarantee they will play, but at least you got some positivity on that front. If either player can suit up, it will improve the offensive line and help it play at a higher level. This will be something to monitor up until kickoff.

Georgia Tech could get back a stellar first year player

On the injury report as questionable is talented Georgia Tech cornerback Trae Stevenson Jr. With the injury to White, if he can go, he will likely man the CB2 spot. We’ve seen potential from the young player on special teams, including a punt block already returned for a touchdown. We haven’t seen consistent snaps at cornerback yet. He could be a guy the Yellow Jackets build around for the future, especially if he is productive and produces at a high level. No guarantee he will play, but if he does, it will be exciting to watch to see his ability as a former blue-chip prospect.