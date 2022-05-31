Four-Star Athlete Grant Tucker Picks Up Offer From Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech has been busy looking at prospects from the Charlotte area and the latest one is four-star athlete Grant Tucker. Last week, the coaching staff sent out an offer to three-star wide receiver Kevin Concepcion, who is also from Charlotte, and it looks like they are trying to get some of the best talents from the area. Tucker certainly qualifies as a talented prospect and Georgia Tech finally sent out an offer last week.

Tucker is not only a solid wide receiver prospect, but he has exceptional talent as a defensive back as well. He could play either at the next level, but I think he projects the best at receiver, which Georgia Tech is in need of.

The next step in this recruitment is going to involve getting Tucker on campus for either an official or unofficial visit. Georgia Tech has some ground to make up in this recruitment and will need to do so this summer.

Other offers for Tucker include North Carolina, Michigan, Tennessee, Penn State, Virginia Tech, and Boston College. These are the kind of recruiting battles that the Yellow Jackets coaching staff must win and it will be worth watching this summer.

