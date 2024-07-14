Georgia Tech 2024 Position Preview Series, Quarterback: Georgia Tech Returns One of The Top QB Rooms In The ACC
What a year a difference makes.
Going into last season, Georgia Tech was not sure of who the quarterback would be until a few weeks before the season opener vs Louisville, but Texas A&M transfer Haynes King would morph into one of the top quarterbacks in the ACC during what was a breakout season for him. Could more be in store in 2024?
King is one of only two players in the nation with at least 2,700 passing yards, 600 rushing yards, 25 touchdown passes, and five touchdown runs this season (joining LSU’s Jayden Daniels), and one of only six ACC players to achieve those numbers in a regular season since 2000. He led the ACC in touchdown passes and was fourth in passing yards.
According to PFF (Pro Football Focus), King will be the fourth-highest-graded returning quarterback in the ACC, behind SMU's Preston Stone (91.3 Overall Grade), Florida State's DJ Uiagalelei (82.0), and Miami's Cam Ward (80.7).
There is one big area that Haynes King needs to improve upon in 2024 and that is decision making and cutting down turnovers. King led the ACC with 16 interceptions last season and he needs to cut that number in half. A lot of his turnovers came in a handful of games. King threw 11 interceptions in four games (Bowling Green, Miami, Clemson, and Boston College) and Georgia Tech was 1-3 in those games. If he cuts down on the turnovers and makes better decisions, King should have another special season.
This spring, quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke went into detail about the improvements he wanted to see from King and specifically mentioned the turnovers:
"Yeah, it's always a process, right? Regardless of how old you are, whether you're a young guy or you've got experience, I think you always continue to learn. You always continue to develop. The challenge I have for my guys every single day is find something to get better at just a little bit better. each day and I think over the collective period of time whether it's it's spring ball it's the summer leading into camp I think if those guys can just focus on those little things obviously the body of work will be will be special when it's all said and done more specifically with Haynes, obviously had a really good year for us but he's a perfectionist and I think when you look at and you go back and you watch every snap from last year, his ability to make big plays, not only with his legs, but in the passing game. Obviously, the elephant in the room is the turnovers, right? And we have to clean that up. We cannot provide extra opportunities for the opponent. He knows that, he understands it. So you look at every single turnover and why did it happen? And you try to eliminate those things, or the reason that... that it happened and I think he's conscious of that. What I don't want to do is take away his aggressiveness and he understands and knows that.
I want him playing full speed, trusting his eyes and sometimes those things happen and I think he understands it but his development in terms of operating our offense, high football IQ, really a joy to work with and coach, he speaks the language at a high level, understands it. and I only think he's gotten better since last year. I think you look at his release. It's quicker than it was a year ago. It's been something he's been conscious of, but his leadership qualities and what he's what he's done for this football team is special."
For as good as Georgia Tech's offense was, the turnovers have to be fixed. I think if they can improve in that area by a substantial amount, it is going to make this team more dangerous. That is one of the top storylines to watch with this team going into the season. King is one of the top quarterbacks in the conference, but he is not the only player that makes Georgia Tech's quarterback room one of the best in the ACC. They have depth and one of the best backup quarterbacks in the ACC with Zach Pyron.
Pyron threw for 565 yards and three touchdowns and completed 60% of his passes during his time as a starter in 2022
The PFF (Pro Football Focus) grades are not going to blow you away when you take a closer look at Pyron. He finished with a 56.7 Overall grade, with 48.0 in passing and 71.5 in rushing. Pyron showed his athleticism and while I don't think he is as an effective runner as Sims, he can move in the pocket and make throws on the edge. He was used as a runner in certain offensive packages last year and I wonder if that will continue in 2024.
One intangible that Pyron seemed to show in every game in 2022 was his toughness and you could tell that the team and Key loved that about him. Here is what Key had to say about Pyron after a win at Virginia Tech in 2022:
"I recruited Zach and there is a special quality in a quarterback when you recruit them and they are a state champion in high school. Not just one state championship and not just two but when you have somebody that is a three-time state champion at two different high schools, running two different types of offenses, ones a kind of single wing under center offense then goes to a spread offense and still be able to do it, you can always say it is the system or it is this or it is that but at the end of the day, he went to two different systems at two different places and won state championships, there is a competitive drive in him and that showed up today."
Pyron will be one of, if not the best backup quarterback in the ACC in 2024. It is a luxury for Georgia Tech to have him as the No. 2 quarterback.
Former Clemson quarterback and current Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's all-time record for passing yards by a quarterback in the State of Georgia was broken by Georgia Tech freshman quarterback Aaron Philo in the Class 1A, Division 1 State Championship Game between Prince Avenue Christian and Swainsboro last year.
Lawrence had the record of 13, 902 yards coming into the season, but Philo was within reach of getting the record and he did. He has been one of the most prolific quarterbacks in Georgia High School History and wrapped up his career at that level before he gets on The Flats and plays for Brent Key.
Grahma Knowles became the second quarterback in the Yellow Jackets class in June and stuck with Georgia Tech in the recruiting process. Knowles played at Southlake Caroll High School in Texas and at 6'7 220 LBS, has the size, arm strength, and tools to be developed into a starting quarterback in the ACC. He is also a two-sport athlete who also plays basketball. Other offers that the Texas quarterback had were from UTSA, Memphis, Colorado State, and UConn
According to the 247Sports Composite, Knowles was a three-star player, the No. 788 player in the country, the No. 51 quarterback, and the No. 119 player in the state of Texas.
While neither one of these players will play this season barring an injury, it is good to know that Georgia Tech has talent waiting in the wings at the most important position in the sport.
This was a position that had some question marks going into the season a year ago, but no longer. King is one of the ACC's best quarterbacks, Pyron is as good of a backup quarterback in the conference as anyone, and there is young talent being developed by Weinke and offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner.
The future is bright at quarterback for Georgia Tech. Most importantly though, the present is almost just as bright and Georgia Tech might have the best quarterback in the conference by the time the season ends.