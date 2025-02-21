Georgia Tech Football 2025 Offseason Outlook: Defensive Tackle
Georgia Tech's defensive tackle room is going to look a little bit different when spring football starts in a couple of weeks. One of the most improved positions from 2023 to 2024 is looking to continue its upward trajectory under defensive line coach Jess Simpson.
With spring practice beginning on March 4th, now is a good time to see what the Yellow Jackets have at the position and what they have done this offseason.
Who is Returning?
The headliner of course is Jordan van den Berg. He finished with 23 tackles and one sack last season and is going to be the leader up front for a Yellow Jackets defense that looks to keep improving despite the loss of coordinator Tyler Santucci to the NFL. According to PFF (Pro Football Focus), van den Berg played 377 snaps and finished with a 75.5 overall grade, fourth-highest on the defense and second highest among returning defenders.
Jason Moore is another player returning for the Yellow Jackets and is actually the highest-graded returning player from the defense, though he played far fewer snaps than van den Berg. Moore finished with a 76.3 grade in 101 snaps and recorded six tackles this past season. He will have a chance at being a part of the rotation this season.
Shymiek Jones played 14 snaps last season and the redshirt sophomore might be ready to take a step forward this season. At 6'5 300 LBS, he has the size to be a factor for Georgia Tech in the middle. Landen Marshall did not see time as a freshman, but that could change this season if he has a good spring.
Who is Departing?
Georgia Tech is going to be losing Makius Scott, Horace Lockett, Thomas Gore, and Zeek Biggers are all gone from last years team. Lockett hit the transfer portal while the other three are out of eligibility. Biggers, Gore, and Scott are going to be the guys Georgia Tech is looking to replace, as all three played a key part on the defensive line rotation last season.
Who is Coming in?
Georgia Tech landed UCF transfer Matthew Alexander from the portal and brought in four-star defensive tackle Christian Garrett, three-star defensive tackle Derry Norris, and three-star defensive tackle Blake Belin are coming in from the high school ranks.
Alexander (6'3 295 LBS) played in 39 games over the last three seasons for the Knights and in 2024, he totaled 34 tackles. Pro Football Focus gave Alexander a 67.9 grade (409 snaps) in the 2024 season, including a 74.8 grade as a run defender. In 2022, Alexander got an elite 87.8 grade in run defense from PFF. He fills a big position of need for the Yellow Jackets and will see playing time immediately.
Biggest Question Heading Into Spring?
Are the young guys ready to contribute or will Georgia Tech need to land more help in the spring portal window? Alexander and van den Berg seem like sure bets to start, but the depth behind them is questionable. Moore is the only player who has played meaningful snaps, with Jones, Marshall, Garrett, Norris, and Belin all inexperienced. This spring is going to be a chance for those guys to show they can play this season or if Georgia Tech needs to dip back into the portal for more depth.
