Georgia Tech Adds to Their 2023 recruiting class with Elijah Douglas

Georgia Tech got two commitments for their 2023 recruiting class yesterday with defensive end Zachariah Keith and running back Trey Cornist and they continued to add to the class on Sunday. Defensive end Elijah Douglas became the sixth commit to join Georgia Tech's class and he is also the third defensive to join the class, with Keith and Anthony Little the others.

It has been a productive recruiting weekend for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets have had some of their top recruits on campus and they have not let them leave without committing. These kids have bought into the recruiting pitch and more commits could be coming this weekend.

Douglas has the versatility to play both positions on the defensive line, but at 6-4 280 LBS, he might fit best on the interior. He will need some coaching up, but Douglas has the upside to be an impact player down the road

