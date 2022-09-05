Georgia Tech Baseball: 2023 Prospect Isaiah Drake Commits to Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech baseball secured a huge commitment on Sunday afternoon when in-state 2023 prospect Isaiah Drake decided that he would be coming to The Flats.
Drake plays at Westlake High School in Atlanta and is a touted OF/RHP prospect. He is centerfield with speed and makes plays on the defensive side, as well as hitting consistently behind the plate. He is already one of the most talented prospects in the 2023 class and I think he has a bright future ahead of him.
Drake is now the 18th member of the 2023 class and the 11th one from the state of Georgia. Look for Drake to be a contributor sooner rather than later.
Assistant head coach and hitting coach James Ramsey has shown the ability to develop good bats at Georgia Tech and that is why I am so high on him as a prospect.
