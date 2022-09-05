Georgia Tech Baseball: 2023 Prospect Isaiah Drake Commits to Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech baseball secured a huge commitment on Sunday afternoon when in-state 2023 prospect Isaiah Drake decided that he would be coming to The Flats.

Drake plays at Westlake High School in Atlanta and is a touted OF/RHP prospect. He is centerfield with speed and makes plays on the defensive side, as well as hitting consistently behind the plate. He is already one of the most talented prospects in the 2023 class and I think he has a bright future ahead of him.

Drake is now the 18th member of the 2023 class and the 11th one from the state of Georgia. Look for Drake to be a contributor sooner rather than later.

Assistant head coach and hitting coach James Ramsey has shown the ability to develop good bats at Georgia Tech and that is why I am so high on him as a prospect.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Football: Three things to watch for against Clemson on Monday night

Fifth-Ranked Georgia Tech Volleyball defeats Arizona State at home

ACC Football: Full Scoreboard and Results from Saturday's games

Georgia Tech Recruiting: Yellow Jackets offer in-state cornerback Jivan Balay

Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: How Yellow Jackets commits did on 9/2

Georgia Tech Football: Three Defensive players to watch vs Clemson

Georgia Tech Volleyball notches win over Dayton

College Football Playoff officially expands to 12 teams

Georgia Tech Football: Three Key Offensive Players vs Clemson

Georgia Tech Football: Three things the defense has to do to win vs Clemson

Georgia Tech Football: Three things the offense has to do to win vs Clemson