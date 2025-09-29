Georgia Tech Bowl Projections After Their Close Win Over Wake Forest
It was not pretty by any means, but Georgia Tech got the road win this past Saturday at Wake Forest. The Yellow Jackets were outplayed in nearly every facet, but this team has shown an ability to bounce back and win games even when they don't play their best.
The Yellow Jackets are now 5-0 and are still on track to make a run at the ACC Championship game if they can keep winning, but they are going to have to start putting together more complete games. The bye week might be arriving at a good time for Georgia Tech and then they will be continuing their season at home against a Virginia Tech team that has suddenly found some life.
Bowl Projections
While it might be early to be looking at bowl projections, things are starting to take shape for the Yellow Jackets. This would be the third straight bowl appearance for Georgia Tech under Brent Key.
The first bowl projection comes from ESPN's Mark Schlabach, who has Georgia Tech in the Pop Tarts bowl against Iowa State. Iowa State is currently a top 15 team and a top contender for the Big 12 and to get to the College Football Playoff. They have been an impressive team so far this season and would be a big challenge for the Yellow Jackets.
Sticking with ESPN, analyst Kyle Bonagura has Georgia Tech playing in the Duke's Mayo Bowl against Tennessee. The Volunteers are hoping to get back to the College Football Playoff and are coming off of an overtime win against Mississippi State. The interesting thing about this matchup would be the upcoming home and home series scheduled between the two teams.
Separated by just 200 miles, Georgia Tech and Tennessee have played 44 times, but just once since 1987. In their only matchup since '87, the Vols edged the Yellow Jackets in a 42-41, double-overtime thriller at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 4, 2017.
Tech and UT were both members of the Southeastern Conference from its founding in 1933 until the Yellow Jackets’ departure from the SEC following the 1963 season. However, the Jackets and Vols continued to play almost annually through 1987 (with the exception of 1974, ’75 and ’78). Tennessee leads the all-time series, 25-17-2.
At CBS Sports, Georgia Tech is also projected to play in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, but this time against TCU, not Iowa State. TCU was previously undefeated before a Friday night loss to Arizona State.
Our projection
Georgia Tech is going to be a projected favorite in every game that they play the rest of the season, but can they avoid the upset traps like they did on Saturday?
I still think that a spot in the playoffs is not totally out of reach for Georgia Tech, but even if they don't get there, they are still in line to get one of the top bowl spots in the ACC. They are going to be competing with Florida State, Virginia, Duke, and other teams near the top of the standings.
The Pop Tarts Bowl and the Duke's Mayo Bowl are two of the bigger bowl destinations in the ACC and I think Georgia Tech is on line to be in one of those. If they go to the Pop Tart's Bowl, they will be facing a team in the Big 12, possibly Iowa State, TCU, Arizona State, Baylor, or Texas Tech if they don't continue winning. The Duke's Mayo Bowl might be preferable to the Yellow Jackets due to how close Charlotte is and the fact that they are going to be facing an SEC opponent.