Georgia Tech Confidence Meter: How I Feel About the Matchup Against Colorado

Georgia Tech is finally back to play a real game on the Flats. They will face a familiar foe with the Colorado Buffaloes coming to Atlanta. We look at the confidence meter and the thoughts on the matchup.

For the Yellow Jackets, there is a lot of optimism heading into the season about how the program has been built structurally.

Alberto Mendoza also gives this team confidence with how he carries himself and his work ethic. He wants and demands perfection, which should be a valuable piece for this team this upcoming season. Couple that with the running game and the depth in the room, and Georgia Tech should be able to establish its identity and keep the room fresh throughout the season.

I also think having a pro-style offense led by George Godsey will only prepare the players for what they will see at the next level. The volume of plays, cadences, and checks at the line should help the players know what to expect, especially if they want to play at the next level.

The most underrated part of this hire, and how it helps the team this year, is that it takes pressure off the quarterback by reducing run-heavy play calls and the need to absorb hits. Instead of the RPO system, the offense is more designed around the quarterback having the ball off and being under center. The heavy reliance on the quarterback should change this year and help the Yellow Jackets flourish.

Colorado will have a new-look group and has made some changes across the board after a 3-9 season. Julian Lewis gives the Buffaloes optimism with his superior talent. Colorado also put good playmakers around him that should be beneficial for him. A new offensive scheme built around players and a change in philosophy should be able to make Colorado formidable.

Why you should be confident?

I think Coach Key said it best as it pertains to the Yellow Jackets. They have the best rotation and depth, and they are deep across the board. That will make a big difference in trying to come out with a victory against the Buffaloes.

"We have three deep across the board on the defensive line, and that is something we have not ever had here. You know, after the season, you talk about how you're going to build your roster for the upcoming year. That was a decision that we made internally: if we want to continue to build our program in the way that we want it to be built and we want to continue to be a program that competes for championships every year," said Key.

The defense line is just one aspect, but Georgia Tech has gotten better as a defense and is more replete with guys who are versatile and can make plays wherever they line up. That versatility gives you confidence the defense can make more plays. Like the offensive line, there was a lot of cross-training, and now you can expect the best to be on the field every snap.

Confidence Meter: Confident