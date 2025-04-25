Georgia Tech DB Cedric Franklin Enters The Transfer Portal
Georgia Tech DB Cedric Franklin will enter the transfer portal, he announced in a post on his X social media account. Franklin will have four years of eligibility left. Here is what he said in his statement.
“First off, I want to thank go for all he has done. Secondly, I want to thank Georgia Tech, Coach Key, Coach Jones, and the staff for giving me a chance to do what I love. I’m very grateful for the bonds and friendships I have encountered here at this institution. With great thought and the help of my family, I’d like to announce I will be entering the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility left.”
It is definitely an interesting move, especially with Franklin’s stock continuing to rise and as he has got better in the defensive back room. Franklin showcased the development of his game and how much better he got as a cornerback in the spring game. No, the stats don’t show it, but he stayed in phase with receivers and didn’t get beat on routes. Franklin received the Defensive Developmental Player Award from the Yellow Jackets in 2024.
Franklin starred with the Kell Longhorns, where he really made a name for himself as one of the better cornerbacks in the peach state. He was rated as a three-star prospect and helped formulate one of the best defensive back rooms in Georgia during his prep career.
Here is more on him as a prospect in high school for the Longhorns.
"Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Versatile athlete played cornerback and quarterback at Kell H.S. … With teams generally avoiding throwing in his area, Franklin II made 61 tackles with an interception, seven pass breakups and two fumble recoveries over final two prep seasons … Also completed 11-of-14 passes for 229 yards (20.8 yards per completion) and three touchdowns in spot duty at QB as a senior in 2023 … Named team’s most improved player as a junior in 2022 … Helped lead Kell to 19-4 overall record and 11-1 region record over final two seasons … Coached by Bobby May … Also lettered in basketball … Cousin, Remy Lazarus, played DB at Georgia State … Cedric is an honor roll student … Intends to major in business administration with a minor in law, science and technology (pre-law) at Georgia Tech."
I am not surprised a Georgia Tech defensive back hit the portal, but as I said above, I am surprised that it was Franklin, especially with his development and growth from when he came into the program. Yellow Jackets have added three defensive backs to the team since the spring transfer portal window, and we could see more defensive backs follow suit after Franklin’s departure.
Additional Links
Georgia Tech Is A Finalist For 2026 Four Star LB Rodney Colton
Welcome Back to Atlanta: Georgia Tech Adds Transfer DT and Former Yellow Jacket Akelo Stone In The Portal
Updated ACC Football Transfer Class Rankings: Georgia Tech Surges Up After Some Big Pickups