Georgia Tech Defensive Back Target Kaleb Cost Releases Top Five Schools List

Georgia Tech Football is off to an incredibly slow start to their 2023 recruiting class, as they have zero commitments at the start of the month of May. That does not mean that they are not out there trying to land some good in-state talent, but they have been unable to secure a commitment at this point.

With so many starters leaving in the secondary and there being some unknowns in that area, getting more talent in that room is important.

Kaleb Cost is a defensive back target from local Sandy Creek High School that is a very talented player. The three-star prospect has seen his recruitment pick up and he is only going to keep rising this summer. Cost is an interesting prospect because he is a two-sport athlete and might be looking to play baseball as well. Georgia Tech has one of the best baseball programs in the country and that could be enticing.

Late last week, Cost revealed his top five schools list and Georgia Tech made the cut.

The other schools that made the cut are Mississippi State, UCF, North Carolina, and Pittsburgh. It would be a huge recruiting win for the Yellow Jackets if they could keep the talented cornerback away from two of their division rivals.

This seems like it is going to be a tough battle throughout the summer and one that head coach Geoff Collins and his staff would love to win.

Be sure to follow us on social media for all of the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Tariq Carpenter Selected by Green Bay Packers in NFL Draft

Georgia Tech beats Miami 7-5 to clinch series win over Hurricanes

Georgia Tech Football lands Wyoming Transfer Solomon Byrd

Georgia Tech Softball has offensive struggles and loses game two to Clemson