One of Georgia Tech's top defensive line targets will be in Atlanta this weekend for a visit

Georgia Tech got one commitment from a defensive end target this week and is hoping that a good official visit this weekend will land them another. Elijah Douglas, a defensive line target from Pensacola, FL is going to be at Georgia Tech for an official visit this weekend and this is a huge opportunity for the Yellow Jackets coaching staff to make a good impression.

Douglas recently dropped his top schools and the others that made the cut along with Georgia Tech were Memphis, Georgia State, Southern Miss, Louisiana, Western Kentucky, and Liberty.

Douglas took an unofficial visit in April, so this is not his first time in Atlanta. He does not currently have another official lined up as of now, so Georgia Tech is going to have a big opportunity in front of them this weekend.

After a slow start to recruiting, Georgia Tech has a bit of momentum after last weekend's visits. It would be a big boost for the program to add more commitments after this weekend.

