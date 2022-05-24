Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Defensive Line Target Terry Simmons Lists Final Three Schools and Commitment Date

Terry Simmons is considering staying in-state and playing for Georgia Tech

While Georgia Tech Football might not have any commitments in their 2023 recruiting class, they might be getting one in the month of June. Last week, one of Georgia Tech's in-state defensive tackle targets listed his final three schools and his commitment date. 

Simmons plays at Calvary Day High School in Savannah, Ga, and would bring size and power to the defensive tackle position. At 6-2 300 LBS, Simmons has the body type Tech wants in an interior defensive lineman, and getting his commitment would be a step in the right direction for this recruiting. 

The other two schools are going to be tough to beat and they will both be getting official visits from Simmons. He will be at Duke on June 10th and at UCF on June 17th. He took an unofficial to Tech on March 17th

It should be noted that one of Simmons's teammates at Calvary Day is a UCF commit. That could make things interesting and it will also be interesting to see if Simmons decides to stay in the state of Georgia or go out of state. 

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Multiple Georgia Tech Baseball Players earn All-ACC honors

Georgia Tech Baseball: ACC Tournament Preview

Georgia Tech Baseball: Postseason Projections heading into ACC Tournament

Georgia Tech picks up another defensive back transfer with Maryland's Kenny Bennett

Terry Simmons
Football

Georgia Tech Defensive Line Target Terry Simmons Lists Final Three Schools and Commitment Date

By Jackson Caudell12 seconds ago
Adrian Posse
Football

2024 Four-Star Quarterback Will Visit Georgia Tech in June

By Jackson Caudell12 seconds ago
Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Georgia Tech Baseball: Postseason Projections Heading Into ACC Tournament

By Jackson Caudell17 hours ago
Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Multiple Georgia Tech Baseball Players Earn All-ACC Honors

By Jackson Caudell18 hours ago
Kevin Parada
Baseball

Georgia Tech Baseball: ACC Tournament Preview

By Jackson Caudell19 hours ago
Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Georgia Tech Baseball: Yellow Jackets ACC Tournament Schedule Announced

By Jackson CaudellMay 22, 2022
Georgia Tech Softball
The Flats

Georgia Tech Loses in Regional to Wisconsin, ending their season

By Jackson CaudellMay 22, 2022
Georgia Tech Baseball
Football

Georgia Tech Sweeps Pittsburgh and Ends Season on Six-Game Winning Streak

By Jackson CaudellMay 21, 2022
Luke Benson
Football

Which Transfer Tight End is Going to Make a Bigger Impact for Georgia Tech in 2022?

By Jackson CaudellMay 21, 2022