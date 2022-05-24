While Georgia Tech Football might not have any commitments in their 2023 recruiting class, they might be getting one in the month of June. Last week, one of Georgia Tech's in-state defensive tackle targets listed his final three schools and his commitment date.

Simmons plays at Calvary Day High School in Savannah, Ga, and would bring size and power to the defensive tackle position. At 6-2 300 LBS, Simmons has the body type Tech wants in an interior defensive lineman, and getting his commitment would be a step in the right direction for this recruiting.

The other two schools are going to be tough to beat and they will both be getting official visits from Simmons. He will be at Duke on June 10th and at UCF on June 17th. He took an unofficial to Tech on March 17th

It should be noted that one of Simmons's teammates at Calvary Day is a UCF commit. That could make things interesting and it will also be interesting to see if Simmons decides to stay in the state of Georgia or go out of state.

