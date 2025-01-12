Georgia Tech Football: 2025 Four-Star Signee Dalen Penson Has The Look Of A Day One Contributor
When Georgia Tech got a commitment from defensive back Dalen Penson back in June, it felt like the Yellow Jackets had done another good job of evaluating a prospect early, especially an in-state prospect. Despite a late push from USC, Penson signed with Georgia Tech and was one of three players who ranked inside the top 100 prospects on 247Sports. Penson played in the Navy All-American Bowl yesterday and after getting heaps of praise for his performance in practice, Penson had a standout performance in the game yesterday and got a lot of recognition from analysts who cover recruiting.
Georgia Tech is returning Ahmari Harvey and Rodney Shelley at DB, as well as getting transfer commitments from Daiquan White (Eastern Michigan and Kelvin Hill (UAB), but Penson has the talent to play for the Yellow Jackets right away in the secondary. He will be joined by four-star safety Tae Harris and both of those players represent the future for Georgia Tech in the secondary.
Penson was listed as one of the top performers in practice this past week and 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins had this to say about how Penson has looked:
"Penson might be the smallest defensive back on the East's roster, but he plays much larger than the numbers suggest. He proved to be sticky in coverage from an outside posting during 1-on-1s and got his hands on multiple passes. Penson is the reigning Georgia 3A state champ in both the 110-meter hurdles and triple jump. That track and field profile constantly shows up in pads as he can close gaps and levitate when needed."
This is not the first time that Penson has been getting recognized as one of the most athletic DBs in the country.
Penson is one of the best corners in the nation and earlier in the recruiting cycle, he was named one of the best athletes by On3 Sports Charles Power:
"Dalen Penson may be the smallest prospect featured here, but is also one of the most explosive. The Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek product is a national-level hurdler and a state champion in multiple track and field events. He’s also registered as a top athlete in the combine setting."
- 5-foot-10, 165 pounds
- 49-5.5 foot triple jump -state champion (2024)
- 14.05 second 110 meter hurdles – state champion (2024), 16th place at New Balance Nationals
- 4.5 second 40-yard dash, 4.2 second shuttle, 10+ foot broad jump at college camps
Penson has been a Georgia Tech commit since early June. According to 247Sports, Penson is the No. 77 player in the country, the No. 2 athlete in the country, and the No. 11 player in the state of Georgia.
Some stats and notes on Penson courtesy of 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins:
"Also competes in track and field events. Georgia AAA state champion in the triple jump as a sophomore. Also took silver in the 110-meter hurdles and qualified for the New Balance Nationals where he placed fifth in the event. Top marks include 11.13 in the 100, 14.21 in the 110h, 41.93 in the 300h, 20-6 in the LJ and 45-10 in the TJ.
2023: Georgia Region 5-AAA Athlete of the Year. Georgia Region 5-AAA second-team QB. Two-way player for Sandy Creek, getting snaps at QB and DB. Passed for 1,052 yards and 8 TD while also running for 814 yards and 8 TD while averaging 7.9 YPC.
2022: Caught 22 passes for 432 yards and 4 TD."
Related Links
Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Transfer Target Receives Prediction To Land With SEC School
Georgia Tech Basketball: Instant Takeaways From Yellow Jackets 93-71 Loss to SMU
Georgia Tech Football: 2026 ATH Kadan Spratling Dives Into First Offer From Yellow Jackets