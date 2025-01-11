Georgia Tech Football: 2026 ATH Kadan Spratling Dives Into First Offer From Yellow Jackets
Kadan Spratling had a breakout junior season finishing with 58 tackles, 20 quarterback pressures, eight sacks, eight quarterback knockdowns, four forced fumbles, three pass deflections, two fumble recoveries, an interception, and a blocked kick. Those numbers led him to being named first-team all-region for Region 2-6A.
Spratling broke out during a playoff run that saw the Carrollton Trojans make it to the state championship. One of his best games came against Georgia powerhouse Buford, where he finished with two tackles for loss and had a game-altering forced fumble against Nebraska commit Dayton Raiola. Buford was driving to extend their lead to double-digits before Spratling made the play that sparked 16 unanswered points. In the state championship game, he also recorded a sack against Grayson. He gives all the credit to his coaches, teammates, and the culture at Carrollton.
“Each week we try to go 1-0 and focus on the next team. Buford was the next team in our way to reach our goal. We studied film, our coaches gave us a good game plan, and everyone did their job which allowed me the opportunity to go and make key plays,” said Spratling. “Our team goal every season is to win the state championship. Each week we trusted the coaches, watched film, and studied the game plan. When you are surrounded by great people like my teammates and coaches, they make you want to get better.”
The Yellow Jackets offered Spratling on January 8th, but have been keeping tabs on him throughout his junior season. Georgia Tech is the first program to extend an offer to Spratling.
“Georgia Tech came to multiple games this season. They have kept in contact with my coaches. They watched my film and evaluated me throughout the season,” said Spratling. “Ideally, I would love to be able to use my explosiveness, speed, and strength to fit into their scheme. They are a competitive program that offers the opportunity to play against a lot of great teams. They have a very aggressive and physical defense that I love. As well as being able to earn a great education.”
His plan is to make it out to the Flats sometime in the spring as the recruiting cycle for the 2026 class begins to heat up.
“Yes, I would love to be able to make it out to Georgia Tech,” said Spratling.
As you can see, the interest in the Yellow Jackets is strong and will be one to continue to monitor. Things are just getting started for Spratling as more colleges will be after him to land his services. The Yellow Jackets were wise sending him his first ever offer, and surely will continue to recruit the linebacker/edge hard. In terms of what he is working on most this offseason and his goals for next season here is what he had to say.
“I am going to continue to work on my skills, speed, and flexibility. Of course, I would love to be able to LB at the next level. However with my athleticism, I could contribute to a team at another position to help the team be successful,” said Spratling.
