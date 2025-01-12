Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Transfer Target Receives Prediction To Land With SEC School
South Dakota transfer defensive end Mi'Quise Grace is one of the top transfer pass rushers in the portal and reportedly took a visit to Georgia Tech recently. While the Yellow Jackets tried to land Grice, he is receiving predictions to land in the SEC. This weekend, Kentucky insider Josh Edwards put in a 247Sports Crystal Ball Prediction for the Wildcats to land Grace. Now, Crystal Ball predictions are not always 100% accurate, but it seems like Kentucky might be the favorite to land Grace.
Grace had a huge season a year ago, getting 9.5 sacks and 18.5 TFLs. In his career, Grace has 87 tackles, 14 sacks, and three forced fumbles in three seasons with the Coyotes.
The defensive line has been one of the top priorities for Georgia Tech this offseason and they have added some depth and talent. Clemson transfer DE A.J. Hoffler, Mercer DE Brayden Manley, UCF DT transfer Matthew Alexander, and UTSA defensive end Ronald Triplette.
Hoffler played for the Tigers for two seasons and totaled 15 tackles. According to Pro Football Focus, Hoffler played 256 snaps for Clemson this past season and finished with a 56.5 grade and in 2023, he played 74 total snaps and finished with a 55.9 grade. The 6'4 240 LBS defensive end was a four-star prospect in the 2023 class and played his high school football at Woodward Academy in Atlanta and according to 247Sports, he was the No. 222 prospect in the country, the No. 25 edge, and the No. 22 player in the state of Georgia. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Alexander (6'3 295 LBS) played in 39 games over the last three seasons for the Knights and in 2024, he totaled 34 tackles. Pro Football Focus gave Alexander a 67.9 grade (409 snaps) in the 2024 season, including a 74.8 grade as a run defender. In 2022, Alexander got an elite 87.8 grade in run defense from PFF. He fills a big position of need for the Yellow Jackets and will see playing time immediately. The Yellow Jackets are losing a lot of defensive linemen after this season. Romello Height transferred to Texas Tech while Horace Lockett (UCF) and Uche Iloh (Georgia Southern) also transferred. Makius Scott, Kevin Harris, Sylvain Yondjouen, Josh Robinson, Thomas Gore, and Zeek Biggers are all out of eligibility. This is going to be a big question mark for Georgia Tech and they are looking to add more guys at this position to pair with Alexander as well as hoping some young guys like Amontrae Bradford and Jordan Boyd take a step up next season.
Georgia Tech Transfer Portal Commitments (17)
- OL Jakolby Jones (JUCO)
- TE Harry Lodge (Wake Forest)
- LB Cayman Spaulding (Tennessee Tech)
- DT Matthew Alexander (UCF)
- LB Melvin Jordan (Oregon State)