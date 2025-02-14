Georgia Tech Football 2025 Offseason Outlook: Offensive Line
Ever since Brent Key took over as the head coach of the Yellow Jackets and Geep Wade was brought in as the offensive line coach, Georgia Tech has been one of the most physical teams up front on the line of scrimmage. There are going to be some challenges this year with replacing some starters, but the expectation should be that Georgia Tech remains strong upfront.
With spring practice beginning on March 4th, now is a good time to see what the Yellow Jackets have at the position and what they have done this offseason at one of the most important positions on the offense.
Who is Returning?
In terms of starters, All-ACC 1st team guard Keylan Rutledge is back as well as multi year starter Joe Fusile back from last season, as well as Ethan Mackenny. Mackenny started as a true freshman in 2023 and played in four games last season, splitting time with Corey Robinson. Mackenny will likely assume the duties in 2024.
For depth, Georgia Tech has some young talent back who will be ready to compete for two starting jobs. Tana Alo-Tupuola, Harrison Moore, Jameson Riggs, Benjamin Galloway, and Jordan Floyd are all back for the Yellow Jackets this season.
Who is Departing?
Weston Franklin and Jordan Williams are going to be two leaders and two starters that Georgia Tech is going to have to replace this season and the work to find their replacements starts in the fall.
Corey Robinson (Arkansas), Brandon Best, Jordan Brown (Arizona), Patrick Screws Jr, and Kai Greer (Stanford) all transferred away from the Yellow Jackets.
Robinson transferred to Georgia Tech in 2022 after redshirting his freshman season at Kansas and he started all 12 games at left tackle that season. In 2023, he appeared in 12 of Georgia Tech's 13 games. He started in Georgia Tech's last seven games this season, although he split time with Ethan Mackenny in the last four games. According to PFF (Pro Football Focus), Robinson has the highest pass-blocking grade in the country among offensive tackles (92.8) in 278 pass-blocking snaps. Robinson played a total of 539 snaps and finished as Georgia Tech's 12th-highest-graded offensive player on PFF, finishing with a 69.9 overall grade (92.8 pass blocking and 59.6 run blocking). Robinson has one more year of eligibility.
Who is coming in?
Georgia Tech landed North Carolina OT transfer Andrew Rosinski and JUCO offensive tackle JaKolby Jones from the transfer portal, but they are not the only newcomers coming into the team this spring. Georgia Tech signed one of the nation's best offensive line classes for 2025 and it is headlined by five-star OL Josh Petty. Petty, four-star OL Peyton Joseph, three-star OL Jimmy Bryson, three-star OL Xavier Canales, and three-star OL Kevin Peay.
Biggest Question Ahead of Spring?
How does Georgia Tech replace Franklin and Williams? Those are two players who started a lot of games for Georgia Tech and brought a lot of intangibles to the team. They won't be easy to repalce, but Brent Key and Geep Wade deserve to get the benefit of the doubt when it comes to this group and how they develop them. Identifying new starters at center and right tackle, as well as who can be the depth behind them is going to be the big question this spring.
Related Links
Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian Praises Georgia Tech's Hire of Former Assistant Blake Gideon To Be New DC
2026 Four-Star DB Justin Hopkins Announces Georgia Tech As A Finalist + Sets Commitment Date
Georgia Tech Officially Announces The Hire of Blake Gideon As Defensive Coordinator